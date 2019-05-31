ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The containers of trash from Canada sail aboard Liberian-flagged MV Bavaria back to the North American country.
Teddy Locsin Jr./Twitter
Imported trash sails back to Canada after 6 years
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 9:46am

MANILA, Philippines — The 69 containers of garbage illegally dumped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014 are now sailing back to Canada.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority confirmed that the containers stored at the Subic Bay Port for years have been pulled out early Friday.

"A total of 69 garbage-laden containers — 67 of which were stored in Subic since 2013, and 2 brought in from Manila recently — were loaded onto MV Bavaria, a Liberian-flagged container ship commissioned to transport the containers back to Canada," the SBMA said in a statement.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. posted photos of the containers being loaded to the vessel on his Twitter account Thursday night.

Locsin also advised all recalled Philippine diplomats to return to Canada as the garbage issue has been resolved.

The Philippines' top diplomat earlier recalled the Philippine ambassador and consuls to Canada after the North American country missed its May 15 deadline of taking back the containers of waste.

"To our recalled posts, get your flights back. Thanks and sorry for the trouble you went through to drive home a point," Locsin said in a separate tweet.

CANADA PHILIPPINES-CANADA TIES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 31, 2019 - 9:41am

A private Canadian company shipped more than 100 containers of household waste to Manila in 2013 and 2014 and have since stayed. (Bureau of Customs photo)

May 31, 2019 - 9:41am

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. tells pulled out envoys in Canada to return to their posts following the repatriation of the 69 containers of trash to the North American country.

"To our recalled posts, get your flights back. Thanks and sorry for the trouble you went through to drive home a point," Locsin says in a tweet.

 

 

May 31, 2019 - 8:07am

The ship M/V Bavaria leaves the Philippines to return to Canada the 69 containers of toxic waste after six years.

The ship tasked to transport the garbage arrived at the Subic Bay Freeport at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

May 29, 2019 - 7:23pm

Trash from Canada will be shipped back on Thursday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says in a statement to reporters.

Guevarra has been designated officer-in-charge in the absence of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is in Japan for an official visit.

"The cost of reshipment from Manila to Vancouver, estimated at P10 million, will be shouldered by the Canadian government. The container vans will be loaded on vessels owned by three shipping companies," he also says.

May 24, 2019 - 11:16am
Amid tensions over the Canada trash shipped in the Philippines, the EcoWaste Coalition raises its condemnation of the latest attempt to dump garbage into the country, this time mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong, China.
 
"We denounce this latest attempt to bring into the country over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong amid our nation’s ongoing efforts to send back similar illegal waste shipments from Canada and South Korea," says EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen Lucero.
 
EcoWaste joined officials of the Bureau of Customs last Wednesday in inspecting a one 40-foot container van containing 22 sling bags weighing 25,610 kilograms of mixed plastic waste instead of the declared “assorted electronic accessories,” the group says in a release today. 
 
The shipment that came from Hong Kong arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on Jan. 2, 2019 on board SITC Fujian. The cargo was shipped by Hin Yuen Tech. Env. Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited.
May 24, 2019 - 11:12am
Amid tensions over the Canada trash shipped in the Philippines, the EcoWaste Coalition raises its condemnation of the latest attempt to dump into the country, this time mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong, China.
 
"We denounce this latest attempt to bring into the country over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong amid our nation’s ongoing efforts to send back similar illegal waste shipments from Canada and South Korea," says EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen Lucero.
 
EcoWaste joined officials of the Bureau of Customs last Wednesday in inspecting a one 40-foot container van containing 22 sling bags weighing 25,610 kilograms of mixed plastic waste instead of the declared “assorted electronic accessories,” the group says in a release today. 
 
The shipment that came from Hong Kong arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on Jan. 2, 2019 on board SITC Fujian. The cargo was shipped by Hin Yuen Tech. Env. Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited.
