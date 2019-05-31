Imported trash sails back to Canada after 6 years

MANILA, Philippines — The 69 containers of garbage illegally dumped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014 are now sailing back to Canada.
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority confirmed that the containers stored at the Subic Bay Port for years have been pulled out early Friday.
"A total of 69 garbage-laden containers — 67 of which were stored in Subic since 2013, and 2 brought in from Manila recently — were loaded onto MV Bavaria, a Liberian-flagged container ship commissioned to transport the containers back to Canada," the SBMA said in a statement.
The Maersk Bavaria loading the containers even as you watch. pic.twitter.com/rEfmyyp62y— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 30, 2019
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. posted photos of the containers being loaded to the vessel on his Twitter account Thursday night.
La basura. pic.twitter.com/hKaHMaPJd5— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 30, 2019
going....going.... pic.twitter.com/wIZ42vpGGJ— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 30, 2019
going going pic.twitter.com/xtg3Pj0Xzu— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 30, 2019
Canadian official Mucci monitoring. pic.twitter.com/z0kwWnnXRj— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 30, 2019
Awwwwwww. I’m gonna miss it so. I forgot to mention that without Tugades’ as usual forceful last minute intervention that garbage would still be on the dick...er, dock as we wave the MV Bavaria a hysterical goodbye. Thank you, Art. pic.twitter.com/dvaNlZTC8N— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 31, 2019
Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it. pic.twitter.com/VetL4fP4Nj— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 31, 2019
Locsin also advised all recalled Philippine diplomats to return to Canada as the garbage issue has been resolved.
The Philippines' top diplomat earlier recalled the Philippine ambassador and consuls to Canada after the North American country missed its May 15 deadline of taking back the containers of waste.
"To our recalled posts, get your flights back. Thanks and sorry for the trouble you went through to drive home a point," Locsin said in a separate tweet.
One more tweet.— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 31, 2019
A private Canadian company shipped more than 100 containers of household waste to Manila in 2013 and 2014 and have since stayed. (Bureau of Customs photo)
The ship M/V Bavaria leaves the Philippines to return to Canada the 69 containers of toxic waste after six years.
The ship tasked to transport the garbage arrived at the Subic Bay Freeport at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Trash from Canada will be shipped back on Thursday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says in a statement to reporters.
Guevarra has been designated officer-in-charge in the absence of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is in Japan for an official visit.
"The cost of reshipment from Manila to Vancouver, estimated at P10 million, will be shouldered by the Canadian government. The container vans will be loaded on vessels owned by three shipping companies," he also says.
