Containers of garbage from Canada are being fumigated in Subic before being shipped to the North American country.
DFA/Nilo Palaya
Canada trash 'cleaned, ready to go'
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — The containers of garbage illegally shipped to the country in 2013 are ready to be repatriated to Canada this week.

All 69 containers have recently been fumigated in Subic before being loaded to a ship contracted by Ottawa.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the containers of waste are scheduled to be shipped back to Canada on Thursday.

"All containers containing garbage cleaned and ready to go. Waiting for a couple of documents and routine permission from China for transshipment to Canada. Departure is May 30," Locsin tweeted Monday night.

A few weeks ago, Locsin ordered the recall of Philippine diplomats in Canada after the North American country missed its May 15 deadline of taking back the trash from the country.

The Philippines' top diplomat said Manila would maintain diminished diplomatic presence in Canada until the garbage issue is resolved.

Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna later on announced that the Canadian government has awarded a contract to a company to bring back the waste to their country as soon as possible.

Canada initially announced that the shipping form will first treat the garbage and will complete the preparation by end of June.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo then announced that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the appropriate government agency to look for a shipping firm that would ship back the trash to Canada.

Panelo said Duterte will not allow the process to take until June.

Despite Malacañang's pronouncements, the 69 containers of garbage will be shipped by the private Canadian firm as announced by Locsin on Twitter.

CANADA PHILIPPINES-CANADA TIES TEODORO LOCSIN JR.
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 24, 2019 - 11:16am

A private Canadian company shipped more than 100 containers of household waste to Manila in 2013 and 2014 and have since stayed. (Bureau of Customs photo)

May 24, 2019 - 11:16am
Amid tensions over the Canada trash shipped in the Philippines, the EcoWaste Coalition raises its condemnation of the latest attempt to dump garbage into the country, this time mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong, China.
 
"We denounce this latest attempt to bring into the country over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong amid our nation’s ongoing efforts to send back similar illegal waste shipments from Canada and South Korea," says EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen Lucero.
 
EcoWaste joined officials of the Bureau of Customs last Wednesday in inspecting a one 40-foot container van containing 22 sling bags weighing 25,610 kilograms of mixed plastic waste instead of the declared “assorted electronic accessories,” the group says in a release today. 
 
The shipment that came from Hong Kong arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on Jan. 2, 2019 on board SITC Fujian. The cargo was shipped by Hin Yuen Tech. Env. Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited.
May 22, 2019 - 6:34pm

Ban Toxics will hold a rally in front of the Senate on Friday morning to demand the return of waste from Canada that was illegally shipped to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014.

"The wound of disrespect has never healed—it was in fact, seasoned with salt when the Canadian Government failed to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte’s set deadline on May 15, 2019 for them to take back their trash," Ban Toxics says.

The group points out that the Philippines is a party to the Basel Convention against shipping hazardous wastes to less developed countries, "Canada has victimized us and disregarded our right as a Party to the Convention the moment they illegally shipped their wastes to our lands."

"The mass will not stop making noise until this injustice has been put to balance. We at BAN Toxics demand the Canadian government to take the huge volume of hazardous wastes back to their country and lift the burden off the Philippine Government and its people. Moreover, we call on to the Philippine Senate to ratify the Basel Ban Amendment and altogether prohibit the transboundary movement of all wastes from rich countries to poor countries," the group also says.
 

May 16, 2019 - 8:49am

"To our posts in Canada: You have your orders. You are recalled. Get the next flight out," tweets Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. after announcing that a recall order has been issued after Canada missed the May 15 deadline to remove the garbage from Manila.

May 16, 2019 - 8:45am

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. releases an order recalling the Philippine ambassador and consuls in Ottawa despite the large number of Filipinos residing in the North American country.

The surprise move came after Canadian company missed the Manila-imposed May 15 deadline to have the garbage containers shipped back to Canada.

Those with Filipino ethnicity make up 2.4% or more than 850,000 of the Canadian population, 2010 data shows.

