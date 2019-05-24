Tagle reelected head of Caritas Internationalis

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has been reelected as the president of Caritas Internationalis, the world’s biggest network of Catholic charities.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines News reported Friday that Tagle was reelected as president for a second four year-term during the Caritas general assembly in Rome.

Tagle was first elected to head the organization in 2015, making him the first president from Asia. He succeeded Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Madriaga.

Tagle’s post allowed him to visit disaster areas and conflict zones around the world.

CBCP News earlier reported that Tagle’s reelection was likely after he was nominated unopposed.

Caritas Internationalis is the Catholic Church’s confederation of charity organizations in some 200 countries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico