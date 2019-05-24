ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle kissing the relic of St. John Paul II.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Tagle reelected head of Caritas Internationalis
(Philstar.com) - May 24, 2019 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has been reelected as the president of Caritas Internationalis, the world’s biggest network of Catholic charities.

Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines News reported Friday that Tagle was reelected as president for a second four year-term during the Caritas general assembly in Rome.

Tagle was first elected to head the organization in 2015, making him the first president from Asia. He succeeded Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Madriaga.

Tagle’s post allowed him to visit disaster areas and conflict zones around the world.

CBCP News earlier reported that Tagle’s reelection was likely after he was nominated unopposed.

Caritas Internationalis is the Catholic Church’s confederation of charity organizations in some 200 countries. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CARITAS INTERNATIONALIS MANILA ARCHBISHOP CARDINAL LUIS ANTONIO TAGLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bikoy' tags Trillanes in making of 'Ang Totoong Narcolist' videos
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be "Bikoy," claimed that Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV is behind the production of the...
Headlines
JV blames brother Jinggoy for reelection loss
6 hours ago
The outgoing senator said that "poor family decision" led to his loss in the 2019 midterm elections.
Headlines
Sara thumbs down Pantaleon, Alan for speaker
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio did not mince words regarding those seeking the House speakers’ post in the 18th Congres...
Headlines
Philippines' first warship launched in South Korea
1 day ago
The Philippine Navy's new frigate was formally launched at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipbuilding facility in Ulsan, South...
Headlines
‘Bikoy’ apologizes to Duterte family
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The man who claims to be behind the controversial “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos has surfaced to recant his drug...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Tagle reelected head of Caritas Internationalis
1 hour ago
Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has been reelected as the president of Caritas Internationalis, the world’s...
Headlines
17 hours ago
With counting done, Comelec faces Senate probe next
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
With all the election winners proclaimed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is preparing to face a Senate investigation...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Philippines losing patience on Canada garbage
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Malacañang maintained yesterday it has lost patience with Canada and rejected anew Ottawa’s assurance that it...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Leni Robredo denies Liberal Party links to Bikoy, ouster plot
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Liberal Party has nothing to do with the so-called “Bikoy” videos that tagged President Duterte, his close...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Palace: Accuser must support new claims
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang wants Peter Joemel Advincula, the man who claims to be behind the viral anti-Duterte videos, to present...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with