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Korean Wave

Rain joins live-action ‘Solo Leveling’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 4:56pm
Rain joins live-action â€˜Solo Levelingâ€™
Korean singer-actor Rain joins the live-action series of "Solo Leveling."
Rain via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-actor Jung Ji-hoon, or more popularly known as Rain, will play appear as a special guest in the upcoming live-action adaptation of “Solo Leveling.” 

Rain’s casting in the show that stars Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee in leading roles has been rumored for months. 

Netflix Korea confirmed on Wednesday via a social media post that Rain will play Baek Yoon-ho, an S-rank hunter and the president of the White Tiger Guild who actively recruits protagonist Sung Jin-woo (Woo-seok) to join his guild. 

Netflix Korea also confirmed the casting of  Kang Yu-seok as the rich chaebol Yoo Jin-ho, the C-rank Hunter who tags along Jin-woo in dangerous missions inside the portal; Seong Jun as Woo Jin-cheol, another high-ranked hunter associated with the Korea Hunter Association; and veteran actor Lee Sung-min as Go Geon-hee, the chairman of the Korea Hunters Association. 

“Solo Leveling” is a popular manhwa (South Korean graphic novel) that tells the story of Jin-woo, a class E hunter, the lowest class, in a world inhabited by humans with supernatural abilities. These superpowered humans fight to close portals that link the human world to the world of monsters. 

It was adapted to 25-episode anime streaming on Netflix. 

The live-action “Solo Leveling” is targeted for release in late 2027 or 2028. 

RELATED: Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

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