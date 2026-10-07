Rain joins live-action â€˜Solo Levelingâ€™

Rain joins live-action ‘Solo Leveling’

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-actor Jung Ji-hoon, or more popularly known as Rain, will play appear as a special guest in the upcoming live-action adaptation of “Solo Leveling.”

Rain’s casting in the show that stars Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee in leading roles has been rumored for months.

Netflix Korea confirmed on Wednesday via a social media post that Rain will play Baek Yoon-ho, an S-rank hunter and the president of the White Tiger Guild who actively recruits protagonist Sung Jin-woo (Woo-seok) to join his guild.

Netflix Korea also confirmed the casting of Kang Yu-seok as the rich chaebol Yoo Jin-ho, the C-rank Hunter who tags along Jin-woo in dangerous missions inside the portal; Seong Jun as Woo Jin-cheol, another high-ranked hunter associated with the Korea Hunter Association; and veteran actor Lee Sung-min as Go Geon-hee, the chairman of the Korea Hunters Association.

“Solo Leveling” is a popular manhwa (South Korean graphic novel) that tells the story of Jin-woo, a class E hunter, the lowest class, in a world inhabited by humans with supernatural abilities. These superpowered humans fight to close portals that link the human world to the world of monsters.

It was adapted to 25-episode anime streaming on Netflix.

The live-action “Solo Leveling” is targeted for release in late 2027 or 2028.

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