Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has tapped "Lovely Runner" star Byeon Woo-seok to headline a live-action series adaptation of popular web novel "Solo Leveling."

Chugong wrote the web novel in 2016 but was released as a web series on KakaoPage two years later.

Since then "Solo Leveling," has expanded into webtoons, anime and video games, earning 14.3 billion cumulative views worldwide.

Its anime adaptation became the first Korean animation to dominate the Crunchyroll Anime Awards as it won several recognitions, including Anime of the Year.

"Solo Leveling" low-tier hunter Sung Jin-woo who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experience.

"As Jin-woo levels up, he becomes humanity's unexpected hope, defending against monstrous threats emerging from beyond the mysterious Gates," it's synopsis goes.

Woo-seok will portray Jin-woo, adding to his popular roles in "Record of Youth" and "Strong Girl Nam-soon."

Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo will co-direct the project, having previously worked on "Like a Virgin," "Castaway on the Moon," "My Dictator," "Cold Eyes" and "Ashfall," which featured Woo-seok in a cameo.

Kakao Entertainment and SANAI PICTURES join Netflix as producers on the adaptation.

