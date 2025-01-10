BTS' J-Hope includes Manila return in 1st solo tour

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer J-Hope of the boy band BTS will embark on his first-ever solo world tour, with a return to Manila set this year.

The artist's "Hope on the Stage" begins with three nights in Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, which will all be streamed live.

For the remainder of March and into early April, J-Hope will perform two shows in North American cities New York, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

J-Hope will then kick off the main Asia leg of his tour by performing in the Mall of Asia Arena on April 12 and 13.

The venue is the same location any BTS member last performed in the Philippines when the group visited for its "Wings" tour in 2017.

The Asia leg will continue each weekend with shows in Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

Ticket prices and seating allocations for all shows will be announced at a later date.

The tour's name is taken from the singer's six-part documentary "Hope On The Street" from last year that revolved around his "origin story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in the 12th year of his professional career."

The announcement comes just months after J-Hope finished Korea's mandatory military enlistment. Only him and BTS' eldest member Jin have competed their service as of writing.

The remaining members of BTS — Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook — are expected to complete their service later this year, signaling a major reunion before 2025 ends.

