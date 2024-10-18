Bruno Mars, Blackpink's Rosé drop surprise collab 'APT.'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American artist Bruno Mars and Korean singer Rose of the girl group Blackpink released their surprise collaboration single "APT."

Both singers shared the cover art for the track a day before it dropped on October 18. The pink cover art shows Bruno playing the drums with Rosé in front of the instrument set, both of them in matching leather jackets and white t-shirts.

Bruno and Rosé also teased each other on social media hours before the song and its music video were officially released.

The music video sees the two artists wearing the clothes in the cover art jamming inside a studio. The song itself is inspired by the "apartment game," which is a traditional drinking game played in Korea.

WATCH: Bruno Mars, Rosé collab on a song for 1st time

The game is played by players chanting "?-?-? (apateu)" or "apartment" then stacking their hands. A number is called out and the hands at the top move to the bottom. The top hand will have to drink when the number stops counting.

Bruno and Rose can be seen playing the game in the music video — which utilizes a retro filter, peephole shots, and double speed — as well as taking turns on the microphone and drums.

"Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Don't you need me like I need you now? Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy All you gotta do is just meet me at the..." goes the pre-chorus, which leads to a repition of "apateu."

"APT." is Rose's first release since announcing her debut solo album coming later this year. The recently released collab song is Bruno's second surprise collaboration of 2024 after teaming up with Lady Gaga for the chart hit "Die With A Smile." — Video from Rose' YouTube channel

