^

Music

Bruno Mars, Blackpink's Rosé drop surprise collab 'APT.'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 1:37pm
Bruno Mars, Blackpink's RosÃ© drop surprise collab 'APT.'
Bruno Mars and Rosé of Blackpink
Rosé via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American artist Bruno Mars and Korean singer Rose of the girl group Blackpink released their surprise collaboration single "APT."

Both singers shared the cover art for the track a day before it dropped on October 18. The pink cover art shows Bruno playing the drums with Rosé in front of the instrument set, both of them in matching leather jackets and white t-shirts.

Bruno and Rosé also teased each other on social media hours before the song and its music video were officially released.

The music video sees the two artists wearing the clothes in the cover art jamming inside a studio. The song itself is inspired by the "apartment game," which is a traditional drinking game played in Korea.

WATCH: Bruno Mars, Rosé collab on a song for 1st time

The game is played by players chanting  "?-?-? (apateu)" or "apartment" then stacking their hands. A number is called out and the hands at the top move to the bottom. The top hand will have to drink when the number stops counting. 

Bruno and Rose can be seen playing the game in the music video — which utilizes a retro filter, peephole shots, and double speed — as well as taking turns on the microphone and drums.

"Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Don't you need me like I need you now? Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy All you gotta do is just meet me at the..." goes the pre-chorus, which leads to a repition of "apateu."

"APT." is Rose's first release since announcing her debut solo album coming later this year. The recently released collab song is Bruno's second surprise collaboration of 2024 after teaming up with Lady Gaga for the chart hit "Die With A Smile." — Video from Rose' YouTube channel

RELATED: Blackpink's Rose to release debut studio album in December

vuukle comment

BLACKPINK

BRUNO MARS

ROSE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LANY says Cebu concert forever engraved in their hearts
4 days ago

LANY says Cebu concert forever engraved in their hearts

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
American pop rock band LANY opened their first of three nights concert in Cebu with a bang in Waterfront Hotel and Casino...
Music
fbtw
The Corrs to stage 2025 Valentine show in Manila
5 days ago

The Corrs to stage 2025 Valentine show in Manila

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The Corr siblings are coming back to the Philippines for a special Valentine concert next year.
Music
fbtw
LANY shines the spotlight on Cebu with 3-night concert
5 days ago

LANY shines the spotlight on Cebu with 3-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
After their concert in Philippine Arena last night, American pop rock band LANY will fly to Cebu for their three-night concert...
Music
fbtw
Eraserheads adds New Zealand, Australia stops for ongoing world tour
7 days ago

Eraserheads adds New Zealand, Australia stops for ongoing world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Eraserheads will also be making stops in Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand.
Music
fbtw
Coldplay releases 'Jupiter' with Filipino fans' chants from Manila concert
7 days ago

Coldplay releases 'Jupiter' with Filipino fans' chants from Manila concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
One of the songs on British pop-rock band Coldplay's latest album "Moon Music" features the participation of Filipino au...
Music
fbtw
Filipinos stream more local content: Spotify eyes bigger market for OPM
7 days ago

Filipinos stream more local content: Spotify eyes bigger market for OPM

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Music streaming platform Spotify is eyeing an even larger increase in the growth of Filipino artists following a stellar year-on-year...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with