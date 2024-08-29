^

Korean Wave

Jung Hae In returning to Manila for December fan meet

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 3:51pm
Jung Hae In returning to Manila for December fan meet
South Korean star Jung Hae-in
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Jung Hae-in is coming back to the Philippines as an early Christmas gift for his fans.

His agency, FNC Entertainment, announced that Manila would be one of the stops of his "Our Time" fan meeting tour.

The tour will first have stops in Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, and Jakarta before Hae-in arrives in Manila on December 21. Manila is the last stop for his tour this year before he continues his fan meeting in Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Santiago the following month.

The announcement did not include venue or ticketing details, which will likely be revealed at a later time.

Hae-in was in the country in August 2023 for his "The 10th Season" fan meeting, marking his first decade in the South Korean entertainment industry.

The actor is best known for starring in "D.P.," "Snowdrop," "Connect," "A Piece of Your Mind," "One Spring Night," "Something in the Rain," and currently "Love Next Door."

RELATED: Korean star Kim Jisoo officially signs contract with GMA Sparkle

