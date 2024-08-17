^

Korean Wave

Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 4:37pm
Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein
Seventeen's Mingyu for Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American fashion chain Calvin Klein brought back Korean singer and Seventeen member Mingyu for its Fall 2024 campaign.

Calvin Klein shared several images and clips of Mingyu modelling clothes from the new line, most of them denim.

Some of the piece Mingyu wore were an ink trucker jacket, blue '90s straight jeans, the Monogram Logo Tee, light and low-slung denim jeans, and a high-shine bomber.

Mingyu posted several photos on his own Instagram account, including one where he was inspecting one of his pictures on a screen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@min9yu_k)

The shoot was photographed by Park Jong-ha and directed by AJ Dean.

The Korean artist was announced as a model for Calvin Klein earlier this year, appearing in promotions for the brand’s Spring/Summer campaign.

The brand has tapped other Korean stars for its campaigns before like BTS' Jungkook and Blackpink's Jennie Kim.

Mingyu shooting again for Calvin Klein comes a week after he was announced as the newest ambassador for French fashion company Dior having appeared at the latter's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year.

RELATED: Seventeen's Jeonghan enlisting in military; Jun to pursue acting in China

vuukle comment

CALVIN KLEIN

K-POP

KIM MINGYU

KPOP

SEVENTEEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
GOT7's BamBam to visit Manila, Cebu in September
7 days ago

GOT7's BamBam to visit Manila, Cebu in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Thai singer BamBam of K-pop group GOT7 is coming back to the Philippines for his "Bamesis" showcase tour.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Gucci taps BTS' Jin as global ambassador
7 days ago

Gucci taps BTS' Jin as global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Italian luxury fashion company Gucci officially unveiled Korean singer Jin of K-pop group BTS as its newest global ...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink surprises fans with live video celebrating 8th anniversary
8 days ago

Blackpink surprises fans with live video celebrating 8th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
K-pop girl group Blackpink surprised their fans by going live to celebrate their 8th anniversary as a group. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Dream come true': Sandara Park gives update on 2NE1 reunion concert tour
9 days ago

'Dream come true': Sandara Park gives update on 2NE1 reunion concert tour

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Korean pop star Sandara Park gave an update on the upcoming 2NE1 reunion.
Korean Wave
fbtw
P-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines
9 days ago

P-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
P-pop girl group KAIA was among the mentors of the first K-pop Academy in the Philippines by the Korean Cultural Center in...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations
9 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS both scored multiple nominations at the 2024 MTV...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with