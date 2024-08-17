Seventeen's Mingyu models denim for Calvin Klein

MANILA, Philippines — American fashion chain Calvin Klein brought back Korean singer and Seventeen member Mingyu for its Fall 2024 campaign.

Calvin Klein shared several images and clips of Mingyu modelling clothes from the new line, most of them denim.

Some of the piece Mingyu wore were an ink trucker jacket, blue '90s straight jeans, the Monogram Logo Tee, light and low-slung denim jeans, and a high-shine bomber.

Mingyu posted several photos on his own Instagram account, including one where he was inspecting one of his pictures on a screen.

The shoot was photographed by Park Jong-ha and directed by AJ Dean.

The Korean artist was announced as a model for Calvin Klein earlier this year, appearing in promotions for the brand’s Spring/Summer campaign.

The brand has tapped other Korean stars for its campaigns before like BTS' Jungkook and Blackpink's Jennie Kim.

Mingyu shooting again for Calvin Klein comes a week after he was announced as the newest ambassador for French fashion company Dior having appeared at the latter's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year.

