BTS' Jimin, Jungkook to star in travel show

MANILA, Philippines — Korean artists Jimin and Jungkook, members of the boy band BTS, will appear in the Disney+ travel show "Are You Sure?!"

The eight-part series was filmed last year before the two singers enlisted for Korea's mandatory military service.

"Are You Sure?!" shows Jimin and Jungkook visiting three destinations — New York in the United States, Sapporo in Japan and Jeju Island in their home country — to eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and go on a road trip together.

The official logline for the show says the show will "give a deeper look into Jimin and Jungkook's undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines."

Jungkook and Jimin are from the Korean city of Busan, which is why their fandom named Army, often enjoy seeing them together.

Jungkook teased about the show last November during an online talk show hosted by another BTS member, Suga, when he talked about going around with Jimin.

The first two episodes of "Are You Sure?!" drops on August 8, with new episodes every succeeding Thursday until September 19.

BTS' oldest member, Jin, was discharged from the military last month after completing his mandatory service.

Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and the remaining three members, RM, J-Hope and V, will finish their service in mid-2025.

