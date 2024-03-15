Tagalog-dubbed K-dramas 'My Lovely Liar,' 'Something in the Rain' now streaming

Korean drama 'My Lovely Liar' tells the story of a woman who can distinguish people who are lying and a mysterious man who turns out to be a famous composer.

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming site Viu Philippines dropped five Tagalog-dubbed Asian series, many of which feature inspiring and remarkable female characters.

Viewers are invited to dive into the captivating stories of Viu Original titles “My Lovely Liar” and “The Escape of the Seven,” Korean dramas “Something in the Rain” and “Missing: The Other Side 2,” and Chinese drama “Be Together.”

In the Viu Original “My Lovely Liar,” Mok Sol-hee (played by Kim So-hyun) has trust issues because she has a special ability to distinguish whether or not people are lying. Her distrustful heart is challenged when she meets a mysterious man, Kim Do-ha (Hwang Min-hyun) who happens to be a famous composer.

In “The Escape of the Seven,” seven persons are involved in a girl’s disappearance. They are Matthew Lee (Uhm Ki-joon), the head of a mobile platform; production company boss Geum La-hui (portrayed by Hwang Jung-eum); former gangster Min Do-hyuk (Lee Joon); beautiful but dishonest Han Mo-ne (Lee Yoo-bi), ob-gyn Cha Ju-ran (Shin Eun-kyung); cunning chief executive officer Yang Jin-mo (Yoon Jong-hoon) and art teacher Go Myoung-ji (Jo Yoon-hee).

Is it okay for an older woman to fall for a younger man? This is the premise of “Something in the Rain,” starring Son Ye-jin as Yoon Jin-a, a single woman in her 30s who works as an executive in a coffee company. Jin-a develops a romance with Seo Joon-hee (Jung Hae-in), a video game developer in his 20s who happens to be the younger brother of her best friend. Together, Jin-a and Joon-hee try to overcome society’s norms about dating and prove that, when it comes to love, age doesn’t really matter.

“Missing: The Other Side 2” is the second season of the well-received fantasy thriller about Gongdan, a village inhabited by missing dead persons. Lee Jong-a (Sohee of the girl group Wonder Girls) is among those who are looking for the missing bodies and are seeking the truth behind the deaths. The Tagalog-dubbed version of the first season of “Missing: The Other Side” was launched on Viu Philippines last January and is also streaming on the platform.

The Chinese drama “Be Together” celebrates the lives of four independent women in China who are nearing their 30s: app developer Xia Yan, furniture designer Han Shuang, Zhao Xiao Lei who was dumped by her fiancé and doctor Xiang Nan.

Watch episodes of these Tagalog-dubbed series for free on Viu. The platform also offers over 100 Asian titles dubbed in Tagalog and Bisaya.

