Park Hyun-Sik to visit Philippines for fan conference

November 6, 2023 | 5:02pm
Hyung-sik started his acting career back in 2011 and has appeared in many K drama series.

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor and singer Park Hyung-sik will be in the Philippine next year to grace a fan conference, his management agency PCStudio announced Monday.

The fan conference, titled “SIKcret Time”, is slated February 17, 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Hyung-sik expressed enthusiasm to meet his Filipino fans in the event organized by MQLive in partnership with TONZ Entertainment.

“I am looking forward to meeting my Filipino fans. I cannot wait to see them again,” the actor said in a press statement. “I am happy to be getting this chance through this Asian Tour. I will make sure to give a memorable SIKcret experience for Philippine fans to remember.”

Hyung-sik started his acting career back in 2011 and has appeared in many K drama series, including The Heirs (2013), High Society (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), Suits (2018), Happiness (2021) and Our Blooming Youth (2023).

In 2022, he appeared in the HYBE reality show In The Soop: Friendcation, which also featured Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy and V of BTS, as the fivesome embark on a four-day vacation trip together.

More recently, Hyung-sik delighted fans in a cameo wherein he reprised his role as An Min- Hyuk with co-star Park Bo-young who plays Do Bong-soo in Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023).

Next, he’ll play the lead role opposite Park Shin-hye on JTBC’s Doctor Slump as Yeo Jeong-woo, a star plastic surgeon who falls into the worst slump of his life.

Organizers said seat plan and fan premiums will be announced shortly, adding that TicketNet will announce ticket prices and selling dates.

MQLive is an events group owned by MQuest Ventures Inc. For more details, contact [email protected].

