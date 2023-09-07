^

Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 12:08pm
Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October
Lee Min-ho for the promotional shoot for the 2020 drama "The King: Eternal Monarch."
Kim Hee June for Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Lee Min Ho is coming back to Manila for the nth time in October. 

His latest Philippine endorsement, SM Development Corporation, and events organizer, Wilbros Live, made the announcement on September 6 on social media. 

"OUR 'GOOD GUY' IS ON HIS WAY," read the announcement of the giant Philippine real estate company. 

SMDC is celerating the 65th anniversary of popular shopping mall chain SM. 

"The countdown begins. Join SMDC as we celebrate SM's 65th anniversary with Korean Superstar Lee Minho live in Manila!"

The Korean star will be meeting his fans on October 15 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. 

The announcement came with the note to stay tuned to official accounts of SM and Wilbros Live on how to get an invite to the upcoming event. 

Min-ho has been to the Philippines several times since he became one of Korea's Hallyu stars. 

He has been to fan meets that were organized by his Philippine endorsements, including the last one with Bench in 2021. 

Min-ho is best known for his roles in "Boys Over Flowers," "City Hunter" and "Legend of the Blue Sea." He is set to star in the second season of "Pachinko." 

RELATED: Lee Min Ho latest public appearance goes viral

