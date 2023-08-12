Lee Min Ho latest public appearance goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — The latest public appearance of Korean star Lee Min-ho went viral, sparking query if the actor had gained weight.

The star of hit dramas "Boys Over Flowers" and "Legend of the Blue Sea" graced an aesthetic event in Thailand were he was the special guest.

Min-ho was wearing an all-white suit while smiling and waving at his fans.

Photos of the star during the event immediately went viral, with many on social media commenting about the actor's look.

Min-ho was last seen in the drama "Pachinko." The adaptation of the novel with the same name by Lee Min-jin has been renewed for a second season.

I think we're dead and in heaven????????????????

He looks so fine in white omg!! #LeeMinHo pic.twitter.com/qvoVfzbaMB — α ? ? α ? ? ???? (@gamzeliminom) August 5, 2023

[ Video ]

Lee Min Ho at Merz Aesthetics Expo event in Thailand today ??



Video from @/ElleMenThailand#LeeMinHo #???pic.twitter.com/HblwlxmNGa — BlackHeart Universe (@officialBHU) August 5, 2023

