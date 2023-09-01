NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — NCT's sense of style gets another nod as another fashion brand taps one of the K-pop group's members. Taeyong has been named the new global ambassador of Spanish fashion house Loewe.

It is a match made in heaven, and it was only a matter of time before the two — the brand and the model — got together in a collaboration like no other.

Known for his unique personal style and love of fashion, Taeyong has been a long-time supporter of Loewe’s design and craftsmanship, often blending the brand’s key runway pieces with casual wardrobe staples for a contemporary fashion-forward look.

“It’s a real honor to be a Loewe Global Brand Ambassador. I’ve been a huge fan of Loewe, not only for the designs, but also for the brand’s philosophy and unique way of communicating. I truly appreciate the opportunity to go on this voyage with Loewe," said the K-pop star.

Created in Spain in 1846, Loewe has been one of the world’s major luxury houses for 177 years now. In more modern times, under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson since 2013, the brand is now in a new chapter, presenting itself to the world as a house focused on craft and culture, as evidenced through an intellectual yet playful approach to fashion, and bold and vibrant Spanish lifestyle.

This blends seamlessly with the youth and unique fashion sense of Taeyong, who debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT.

As part of NCT and its sub-units, NCT 127 and NCT U, he has conquered lots of global charts with hits like "2 Baddies," "Sticker," "Kick It," "The Seventh Sense," "Boss" and "Baby Don’t Stop."

He became the group's first soloist after releasing his first solo EP, "Shalala."

With his fans loving it and showing it all over the world, it easily reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 31 regions, No. 1 on the iTunes Albums Chart worldwide and No. 1 on the QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart in China. The title tack, "Shalala," also reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 14 regions and skyrocketed to No. 1 on the real-time chart of Japan’s local platform AWA.

Anderson said the brand loves Taeyong's "idiosyncratic style."

"With Taeyong’s many talents spanning songwriting, performing and visual creation, I’m really excited to see what this collaboration will bring,” said Anderson.

As part of his new global role, Taeyong attended Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2024 men’s runway show in Paris.

