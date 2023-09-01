^

Korean Wave

NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 2:32pm
NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador
K-pop sensation Taeyong
Released

MANILA, Philippines — NCT's sense of style gets another nod as another fashion brand taps one of the K-pop group's members. Taeyong has been named the new global ambassador of Spanish fashion house Loewe. 

It is a match made in heaven, and it was only a matter of time before the two — the brand and the model — got together in a collaboration like no other.

Known for his unique personal style and love of fashion, Taeyong has been a long-time supporter of Loewe’s design and craftsmanship, often blending the brand’s key runway pieces with casual wardrobe staples for a contemporary fashion-forward look.

“It’s a real honor to be a Loewe Global Brand Ambassador. I’ve been a huge fan of Loewe, not only for the designs, but also for the brand’s philosophy and unique way of communicating. I truly appreciate the opportunity to go on this voyage with Loewe," said the K-pop star. 

Created in Spain in 1846, Loewe has been one of the world’s major luxury houses for 177 years now. In more modern times, under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson since 2013, the brand is now in a new chapter, presenting itself to the world as a house focused on craft and culture, as evidenced through an intellectual yet playful approach to fashion, and bold and vibrant Spanish lifestyle.

This blends seamlessly with the youth and unique fashion sense of Taeyong, who debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT.

As part of NCT and its sub-units, NCT 127 and NCT U, he has conquered lots of global charts with hits like "2 Baddies," "Sticker," "Kick It," "The Seventh Sense," "Boss" and "Baby Don’t Stop." 

He became the group's first soloist after releasing his first solo EP, "Shalala." 

With his fans loving it and showing it all over the world, it easily reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 31 regions, No. 1 on the iTunes Albums Chart worldwide and No. 1 on the QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart in China. The title tack, "Shalala," also reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 14 regions and skyrocketed to No. 1 on the real-time chart of Japan’s local platform AWA.

Anderson said the brand loves Taeyong's "idiosyncratic style." 

"With Taeyong’s many talents spanning songwriting, performing and visual creation, I’m really excited to see what this collaboration will bring,” said Anderson. 

As part of his new global role, Taeyong attended Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2024 men’s runway show in Paris.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe)

RELATED: Ferragamo names NCT's Jeno as first global male brand ambassador

vuukle comment

K-POP

NCT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans
9 days ago

BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
K-pop girl group NewJeans had another surprise for Bunnies and ARMY alike after members danced with BTS member V.
Korean Wave
fbtw
FIFTY FIFTY releases 'Cupid (Twin Version)' featuring Sabrina Carpenter
13 days ago

FIFTY FIFTY releases 'Cupid (Twin Version)' featuring Sabrina Carpenter

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY released a new "Twin" version of their hit song "Cupid," enlisting the help of American singer-songwriter...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Karen Bordador, Kristel Fulgar upload vlogs; organizer speaks up over Seo In Guk fan meet hosting issue
13 days ago

Karen Bordador, Kristel Fulgar upload vlogs; organizer speaks up over Seo In Guk fan meet hosting issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
All sides have come forward to relay the events that led to the last-minute replacement of actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform
August 17, 2023 - 12:20pm

BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 17, 2023 - 12:20pm
BTS member J-Hope delighted his fans and the ARMY when he posted a photo of himself in military uniform on Instagram.&nb...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Best fan service: Seo In Guk sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw' at first Manila fan meeting
August 14, 2023 - 12:18pm

Best fan service: Seo In Guk sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw' at first Manila fan meeting

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 14, 2023 - 12:18pm
The "Cafe Minamdang" star indulged his fans for more than two hours at the first stop of his Asian fan meeting tour.&nbs...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young in 'Concrete Utopia' teaser
August 13, 2023 - 1:50pm

WATCH: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young in 'Concrete Utopia' teaser

By Kristofer Purnell | August 13, 2023 - 1:50pm
The Korean disaster movie "Concrete Utopia," starring Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, will be releasing in the Philippines...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with