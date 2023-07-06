NCT 127 documentary arriving on Disney+ this August, September

MANILA, Philippines — A music documentary series about NCT 127, a sub-unit of the K-pop boy band NCT, is hitting Disney+ this August and September.

"NCT 127: The Lost Boys" follows the group's journey from their childhood to recent success in the Korean and global music industry.

The four-part series sees Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan talking about their experiences growing up in different cities, as well as their personal thoughts on the group's success and difficulties.

Each episode will focus on two or three active members as they share their insights through never-before-seen interviews. A 10th member Winwin has been inactive since 2018.

The docu-series is created by Korean filmmakers Cho Youngchul and Yim Pilsung, with short film director Jayil Pak helming the show.

The first two episodes of "NCT 127: The Lost Boys" will drop on August 30, and the remaining episodes a week later on September 6.

The docu-series comes on the heels of NCT 127 launching the K-pop industry's first officially licensed print comic, "NCT 127: Limitless."

Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were in the Philippines last June 24 for their "Scented Symphony: Perfume Fancon in Manila," less than a year after NCT 127 were last in the country.

