^

Korean Wave

NCT 127 documentary arriving on Disney+ this August, September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 1:06pm
NCT 127 documentary arriving on Disney+ this August, September
K-pop group NCT 127
Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — A music documentary series about NCT 127, a sub-unit of the K-pop boy band NCT, is hitting Disney+ this August and September.

"NCT 127: The Lost Boys" follows the group's journey from their childhood to recent success in the Korean and global music industry.

The four-part series sees Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan talking about their experiences growing up in different cities, as well as their personal thoughts on the group's success and difficulties.

Each episode will focus on two or three active members as they share their insights through never-before-seen interviews. A 10th member Winwin has been inactive since 2018.

Related: NCT 127 to launch graphic novel, a first for K-pop

The docu-series is created by Korean filmmakers Cho Youngchul and Yim Pilsung, with short film director Jayil Pak helming the show.

The first two episodes of "NCT 127: The Lost Boys" will drop on August 30, and the remaining episodes a week later on September 6.

The docu-series comes on the heels of NCT 127 launching the K-pop industry's first officially licensed print comic, "NCT 127: Limitless."

Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were in the Philippines last June 24 for their "Scented Symphony: Perfume Fancon in Manila," less than a year after NCT 127 were last in the country.

RELATED: NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

DISNEY+

KPOP

NCT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals
8 days ago

Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean actress Park Eun Bin is a Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize winner at just 30 years old, and she is still enjoying every...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Bongga!': After Cebu, Park Eun Bin wants to visit Boracay
8 days ago

'Bongga!': After Cebu, Park Eun Bin wants to visit Boracay

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean actress and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun Bin has a special connection to the Philippines and her Filipino...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador
10 days ago

NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
Taeyong has been a long-time supporter of Loewe’s design and craftsmanship, often blending the brand’s key runway...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'
June 18, 2023 - 12:55pm

Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | June 18, 2023 - 12:55pm
Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan are about to embark on a series of deadly games as part of the cast of the second season of the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image
June 16, 2023 - 2:07pm

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

By Kristofer Purnell | June 16, 2023 - 2:07pm
Song Joong Ki confirmed his wife Katy Louise Saunders already gave birth in an official fan cafe message accompanied by a...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with