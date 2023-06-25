^

Korean Wave

NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 25, 2023 | 2:36pm
NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador
K-pop sensation Taeyong
Released

MANILA, Philippines — NCT's sense of style gets another nod as another fashion brand taps one of the K-pop group's members. Taeyong has been named the new global ambassador of Spanish fashion house Loewe. 

It is a match made in heaven, and it was only a matter of time before the two — the brand and the model — got together in a collaboration like no other.

Known for his unique personal style and love of fashion, Taeyong has been a long-time supporter of Loewe’s design and craftsmanship, often blending the brand’s key runway pieces with casual wardrobe staples for a contemporary fashion-forward look.

“It’s a real honor to be a Loewe Global Brand Ambassador. I’ve been a huge fan of Loewe, not only for the designs, but also for the brand’s philosophy and unique way of communicating. I truly appreciate the opportunity to go on this voyage with Loewe," said the K-pop star. 

Created in Spain in 1846, Loewe has been one of the world’s major luxury houses for 177 years now. In more modern times, under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson since 2013, the brand is now in a new chapter, presenting itself to the world as a house focused on craft and culture, as evidenced through an intellectual yet playful approach to fashion, and bold and vibrant Spanish lifestyle.

This blends seamlessly with the youth and unique fashion sense of Taeyong, who debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT.

As part of NCT and its sub-units, NCT 127 and NCT U, he has conquered lots of global charts with hits like "2 Baddies," "Sticker," "Kick It," "The Seventh Sense," "Boss" and "Baby Don’t Stop." 

He became the group's first soloist after releasing his first solo EP, "Shalala," this month. 

With his fans loving it and showing it all over the world, it easily reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 31 regions, No. 1 on the iTunes Albums Chart worldwide and No. 1 on the QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart in China. The title tack, "Shalala," also reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 14 regions and skyrocketed to No. 1 on the real-time chart of Japan’s local platform AWA.

Anderson said the brand loves Taeyong's "idiosyncratic style." 

"With Taeyong’s many talents spanning songwriting, performing and visual creation, I’m really excited to see what this collaboration will bring,” said Anderson. 

As part of his new global role, Taeyong will be attending Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2024 men’s runway show in Paris this weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe)

RELATED: Ferragamo names NCT's Jeno as first global male brand ambassador

K-POP

NCT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'
7 days ago

Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan are about to embark on a series of deadly games as part of the cast of the second season of the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image
9 days ago

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Song Joong Ki confirmed his wife Katy Louise Saunders already gave birth in an official fan cafe message accompanied by a...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series
10 days ago

Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Suzy and Kim Woo-bin are set to reunite, hopefully, for a happier series after 2016's tragic romantic drama "Uncontrollably...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy
10 days ago

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
British actress Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to her 1st baby with Korean superstar Song Joong Ki. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
11 days ago

South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS

By Claire Lee | 11 days ago
Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jennie Kim in recovery after exiting mid-concert due to health concerns
11 days ago

Blackpink's Jennie Kim in recovery after exiting mid-concert due to health concerns

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Korean singer Jennie Kim is in recovery after leaving the stage while her fellow Blackpink members continued performing.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with