^

Entertainment

‘Manila still sweet as vanilla’: NCT DoJaeJung serenades Filo Czennies in 1st fancon in Philippines

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2023 | 12:00am
â€˜Manila still sweet as vanillaâ€™: NCT DoJaeJung serenades Filo Czennies in 1st fancon in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Neon green lights once again lit up the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena as local fans of NCT — also called Filo NCTzens or Czennies — gathered for the K-pop band members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo’s Scented Symphony: Perfume Fancon in Manila.

The K-pop trio sub-unit, collectively known as DoJaeJung, let their vocals shine with their exhilarating performances during their first fancon last June 24, made possible by Ovation Productions and presented by Viu Philippines.

Following the VCR that fueled the crowd’s excitement, DoJaeJung appeared in front of their thousands of screaming fans with a performance of Kiss, a B-side track from the debut album Perfume.

Ayala Malls Feed Your Seoul presents DoJaeJung’s first media conference in Manila at Glorietta. From left: Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo are the members of the sub-unit of the K-pop boy band NCT.

“It’s always good to come back to Manila, Philippines,” Jaehyun said as he spoke of their return to the same stage, where the three of them, along with other NCT 127 unit members, performed for the Neo City: The Link concert last September 2022.

“The best thing is that we came back with our new music, new performances and new style. I guess that’s the best part,” he added as they got comfortable with fans and sat down for a Q&A with host Sam Oh.

DoJaeJung performed all other songs off their Perfume album, including the title track of the same name, Strawberry Sunday, Dive and Can We Go Back — a song they first performed as a trio during the Neo City: The Link world tour — before officially debuting as a unit only last April.

“Maybe you (fans) love our combination,” Dohyun quipped about them being formed into a group while Jaehyun and Jungwoo shared their initial thoughts about it: “What kind of music can we offer?” and “What kind of chemistry can we show to the fans?”

Aside from their performances, DoJaeJung turned up the charm as they greeted their fans in Tagalog and played “Spot The Difference” game using their photos.

“Mabuhay,” “Mahal Kita,” “Kamusta” — these words were enough to fill the arena with resounding cheers and screams.

Three lucky NCTzens also got to meet the trio up close on stage when they played “Guess The Lyrics,” a game where DoJaeJung had to guess the words acted out by fans, based on the lyrics from their songs.

“Today is a dream come true. So, I want to end this show as the best show I’ve ever had, and all of you to have good memories today,” said Jaehyun, with the group hoping to make more music and tours for their fans.

Filipino NCTzens or Czennies got to see the trio again during their media conference held at the Glorietta Activity Center on June 25, a day after the fancon, as part of Ayala Malls Feed Your Seoul series of events to celebrate K-culture.

The sight of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo left passionate fans almost unceasingly screaming their hearts out for the group all throughout the mall event.

DoJaeJung got to share how “happy and excited” they were when they first learned that they would be performing as a trio, with Doyoung adding that he thought fans would be happier to hear the news. Jeahyun, meanwhile, said he was “really curious” about the concept.

Their fans’ love and support, on the other hand, are what would keep them coming back to the country.

“I would say this moment,” declared Jaehyun, explaining, “With all the energy we are receiving right now, it’s such an honor (to be here). I think this is one of the special memories that we want to come back to. Thank you, Czennies.”

Doyoung, meanwhile, stated: “When I saw all of you here, I was able to feel how much you guys waited for us, so I really appreciate this.”

When asked about the thing they found most endearing about their Filipino fans, Jaehyun responded, “I think of the flavor vanilla.”

“That comes to my mind because they’re so sweet,” he continued, smiling while his dimples showing.

Jaehyun’s “Manila sweet as vanilla” phrase has been living rent-free in Filo NCTzens’ minds since he used it as an Instagram caption during their last visit to the country.

Meanwhile, in between questions and answers, the trio dedicated to their Pinoy fans a short acapella of their song Kiss and sang their favorite lines from Perfume.

Jungwoo also chose Strawberry Sunday as a recommended song to Filo Czennies because the “Philippines’ bright atmosphere matches the mood of the song.”

The trio expressed gratitude to their fans here for the energy and warmth they would give every time they came to the country.

“I really feel that every time we come here, we get to feel your love. It’s such an amazing opportunity. We hope to have more opportunities to feel your warmth and come back,” Jungwoo said through an interpreter.

During the fancon and mediacon, the trio kept mentioning about wanting to try halo-halo. The trio did so, as they flexed the popular Pinoy dessert via their Instagram stories to cap off their short stay in Manila.

“Thank you, hope to see you again,” said DoJaeJung as they bid their goodbye to their Filipino fans.

 

ARTIST

MOA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta shows support to TVJ, to guest in new TV5 noontime show on July 1

Sharon Cuneta shows support to TVJ, to guest in new TV5 noontime show on July 1

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta will be the special guest of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads on...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Karylle bares fears until 'It's Showtime' finds new home on GTV
play
Exclusive

WATCH: Karylle bares fears until 'It's Showtime' finds new home on GTV

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
Karylle admitted that she had feared when she thought about the status of "It's Showtime" a few weeks ago when it faced doubt...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
New "Eat Bulaga" hosts Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar reacted on "It's Showtime" transferring to GMA-7's G...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Tito Sotto clarified that Tony Tuviera is not part of their upcoming noontime show on TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite

TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite

1 day ago
TV5 on Thursday announced TVJ and the Legit Dabarkads’ new show will also be available on Cignal and SatLite starting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ben&Ben releases new single, announces international tour

Ben&Ben releases new single, announces international tour

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) nine-piece collective Ben&Ben released its newest single “Could Be Something.”
Entertainment
fbtw
LGBTQIA+ groups express support for Awra Briguela following arrest, police detention

LGBTQIA+ groups express support for Awra Briguela following arrest, police detention

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
LGBTQIA+ groups Bahaghari and UP Bahaghari expressed their support for actor Awra Briguela and condemned the authorities who...
Entertainment
fbtw
IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
Fans of IU and Park Seo-joon can pinch themselves and confirm that they are not dreaming after Netflix Philippines announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

Bimby Aquino reconnects with James Yap after 8 years; might join showbiz like Kris

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Bimby Aquino Yap has reconnected with his father, basketball star James Yap, after nearly a decade as he appears to follow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd now Academy members, eligible to vote in Oscars

Dolly de Leon, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd now Academy members, eligible to vote in Oscars

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
This means that Dolly de Leon will be an eligible voter at the Oscars beginning the 2024 ceremony,
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with