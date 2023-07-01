â€˜Manila still sweet as vanillaâ€™: NCT DoJaeJung serenades Filo Czennies in 1st fancon in Philippines

‘Manila still sweet as vanilla’: NCT DoJaeJung serenades Filo Czennies in 1st fancon in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Neon green lights once again lit up the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena as local fans of NCT — also called Filo NCTzens or Czennies — gathered for the K-pop band members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo’s Scented Symphony: Perfume Fancon in Manila.

The K-pop trio sub-unit, collectively known as DoJaeJung, let their vocals shine with their exhilarating performances during their first fancon last June 24, made possible by Ovation Productions and presented by Viu Philippines.

Following the VCR that fueled the crowd’s excitement, DoJaeJung appeared in front of their thousands of screaming fans with a performance of Kiss, a B-side track from the debut album Perfume.

Ayala Malls Feed Your Seoul presents DoJaeJung’s first media conference in Manila at Glorietta. From left: Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo are the members of the sub-unit of the K-pop boy band NCT.

“It’s always good to come back to Manila, Philippines,” Jaehyun said as he spoke of their return to the same stage, where the three of them, along with other NCT 127 unit members, performed for the Neo City: The Link concert last September 2022.

“The best thing is that we came back with our new music, new performances and new style. I guess that’s the best part,” he added as they got comfortable with fans and sat down for a Q&A with host Sam Oh.

DoJaeJung performed all other songs off their Perfume album, including the title track of the same name, Strawberry Sunday, Dive and Can We Go Back — a song they first performed as a trio during the Neo City: The Link world tour — before officially debuting as a unit only last April.

“Maybe you (fans) love our combination,” Dohyun quipped about them being formed into a group while Jaehyun and Jungwoo shared their initial thoughts about it: “What kind of music can we offer?” and “What kind of chemistry can we show to the fans?”

Aside from their performances, DoJaeJung turned up the charm as they greeted their fans in Tagalog and played “Spot The Difference” game using their photos.

“Mabuhay,” “Mahal Kita,” “Kamusta” — these words were enough to fill the arena with resounding cheers and screams.

Three lucky NCTzens also got to meet the trio up close on stage when they played “Guess The Lyrics,” a game where DoJaeJung had to guess the words acted out by fans, based on the lyrics from their songs.

“Today is a dream come true. So, I want to end this show as the best show I’ve ever had, and all of you to have good memories today,” said Jaehyun, with the group hoping to make more music and tours for their fans.

Filipino NCTzens or Czennies got to see the trio again during their media conference held at the Glorietta Activity Center on June 25, a day after the fancon, as part of Ayala Malls Feed Your Seoul series of events to celebrate K-culture.

The sight of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo left passionate fans almost unceasingly screaming their hearts out for the group all throughout the mall event.

DoJaeJung got to share how “happy and excited” they were when they first learned that they would be performing as a trio, with Doyoung adding that he thought fans would be happier to hear the news. Jeahyun, meanwhile, said he was “really curious” about the concept.

Their fans’ love and support, on the other hand, are what would keep them coming back to the country.

“I would say this moment,” declared Jaehyun, explaining, “With all the energy we are receiving right now, it’s such an honor (to be here). I think this is one of the special memories that we want to come back to. Thank you, Czennies.”

Doyoung, meanwhile, stated: “When I saw all of you here, I was able to feel how much you guys waited for us, so I really appreciate this.”

When asked about the thing they found most endearing about their Filipino fans, Jaehyun responded, “I think of the flavor vanilla.”

“That comes to my mind because they’re so sweet,” he continued, smiling while his dimples showing.

Jaehyun’s “Manila sweet as vanilla” phrase has been living rent-free in Filo NCTzens’ minds since he used it as an Instagram caption during their last visit to the country.

Meanwhile, in between questions and answers, the trio dedicated to their Pinoy fans a short acapella of their song Kiss and sang their favorite lines from Perfume.

Jungwoo also chose Strawberry Sunday as a recommended song to Filo Czennies because the “Philippines’ bright atmosphere matches the mood of the song.”

The trio expressed gratitude to their fans here for the energy and warmth they would give every time they came to the country.

“I really feel that every time we come here, we get to feel your love. It’s such an amazing opportunity. We hope to have more opportunities to feel your warmth and come back,” Jungwoo said through an interpreter.

During the fancon and mediacon, the trio kept mentioning about wanting to try halo-halo. The trio did so, as they flexed the popular Pinoy dessert via their Instagram stories to cap off their short stay in Manila.

“Thank you, hope to see you again,” said DoJaeJung as they bid their goodbye to their Filipino fans.