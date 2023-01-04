TWICE to release new English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' on January 20

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group TWICE has officially announced the details and release date of their upcoming English single "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE."

The song will be released worldwide on January 20 at 1 p.m. (Manila time), ahead of the group's 12th mini-album "Our Youth" launching in March which will serve as the group's comeback.

The group has already given out links for digital pre-save and pre-order of "MOONLIGHT SUNRISE."

This will just be TWICE's second-ever original English single after "The Feels" which came out in 2021 as a stand-alone issue and debuted the group on the Billboard Hot 100.

"The Feels" peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Global (Excluding United States) chart, No. 12 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and placed on the Billboard K-Pop 100 and Digital Song Sales charts.

TWICE's last album was their Japanese release "Celebrate" from July 2022, though a month later the group released the extended play "Between 1&2."

At the time, all the nine members of TWICE — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — renewed their contracts with label JYP Entertainment.

