'She's like Kang Dan-i to me': IU, Lee Jong Suk write letter to fans, confirm relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Just hours after their agencies confirmed their relationship, the newest Korean couple, Lee Jong-suk and IU, penned heartfelt letters to fans explaining their relationship.

The letters were posted in their personal fan cafes and addressed to UAENAs, IU's fans, and Jong-suk's fans.

The singer/songwriter/actress started by apologizing for being a "little bit upsetting" because of her news. She added that she had been careful because her fans might be surprised when the news comes out.

"I am developing good feelings for a person who has been a colleague for a long time and we have been relying on each other. Thankfully, he has been supporting me for a long time. He has always told me ‘you’re cool, so cool.’ He is a reliable and cute person who gives me sincere encouragement," IU wrote.

The rest of the letter contained IU's apology for the surprise, while thanking her fans for their continuous support and hoping for a better new year.

"Since UAENA always are the ones who have the most eyes on me, I’m sure you have felt that these days, I am in a good emotional condition and having a good time. At the same time, one of the other reasons why I have felt this way is that I am more proud and passionate about my work recently. I think it is also because I have a good friend who has been around me for a long time complimenting me in a closer place now," IU added.

Jong-suk also wrote a letter addressed to his fans, apologizing for "startling" them at the last day of the year when the news of his and IU's dating broke out.

Korean entertainment site Dispatch first broke the news yesterday. On Friday, Jong-suk's performance in "Big Mouth" earned him the Daesang or Grand Prize acting award at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards.

His speech included thanking someone who has been "amazing" and whom he has liked and respected for a long time.

On his fan letter released today, Jong-suk referred to IU as his Kang Dan-i, the character played by Lee Na-young, his leading lady in the 2019 drama "Romance is a Bonus Book."

"I first met her in my mid-20s and it felt like an inexperienced love, something big that I couldn't achieve. We have been friends for a long time. Well, I want to elaborate better...She somehow stayed on my mind even when I was living my own life. I think you guys will understand when I say she was like Kang Dan-i to me," the actor wrote.

Jong-suk is in his early 30s, while IU will turn 30 in May.

"She would share my concerns in life and I could lean on her as my friend. And she is sometimes like my older sister although she is younger than me. She is an amazing person that is mature but also makes me want to protect her. And now she makes me want to be a better person," he added.

Jong-suk ended the letter by asking their fans to see his and IU's relationship in "a favorable light with warm hearts."



