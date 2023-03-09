Lee Jong Suk set for Philippine return this April

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Jong Suk is returning to the Philippines for an intimate fan meet, five years since his last visit to the country.

Magazine L'Officiel Philippines, who had featured the actor before on their cover, announced that Lee's fan meet would be on April 16, 2023 at the PICC Plenary Hall.

Tickets for the fan meet will be available on the magazine's website beginning March 13.

It’s a date! The renowned Hallyu star and one of L’Officiel Philippines’ past cover stars Lee Jong Suk, is coming to Manila for an intimate fan meet on April 16, 2023.



Tickets are available at https://t.co/U7C4FQOUN7 starting March 13. Follow @LOfficiel_PH for more details. pic.twitter.com/TKQt0PgU6H — L'Officiel Philippines (@LOfficiel_PH) March 8, 2023

His last visit to the Philippines in 2018 was also a fan meet, part of his "Crank Up" tour, this time at the Araneta Coliseum

The 33-year-old Lee is best known for his leading roles in the series "I Can Hear Your Voice," "Doctor Stranger," "Pinocchio," "School 2013" and "W."

Lee has already served his mandatory military service as a public service officer due to tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a previous car accident; the actor also a wax figure in Madame Tussaud's Hong Kong museum.

Last December 2022, it was confirmed that Lee was dating singer-actress IU since August and had progressed into a serious relationship.

RELATED: 'She's like Kang Dan-i to me': IU, Lee Jong Suk write letter to fans, confirm relationship