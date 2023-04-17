^

Korean Wave

Blackpink makes history as first Asians to headline Coachella

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 3:22pm
K-pop group Blackpink at their Manila stop for the "Born Pink World Tour."
Live Nation

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop group Blackpink returned to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival after making their debut last 2019. 

Blackpink headlined the Day 2 of the festival with boygenious, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Eric Prydz presents Holo, the Breeders, Underworld, the Linda Lindas, Jai Paul and many more.

Rosé and Lisa, together with Jennie and Jisoo, said that headlining in one of the biggest music festivals in the world is a dream come true.

“So I am saying this is a dream come true for us to be headlining one of the most loved festivals in the world. The reason all four of us, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and I are here is because of you guys and thank you so much,” Rosé said. 

"So just like Rosé said, we are so so happy to be back here. It’s actually crazy how just within the four years. We made it from Sahara to Main Stage and it’s just like a dream and it’s all because of you guys,” Lisa added. 

Blackpink was the first Asian and all-female group to headline Coachella. 

Philstar
