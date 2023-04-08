^

Korean Wave

WATCH: Blackpink's Jisoo answers frequently searched questions about her

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 2:30pm
WATCH: Blackpink's Jisoo answers frequently searched questions about her
Blackpink Jisoo
Jisoo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jisoo from the K-pop girl group Blackpink shared that she loves to drive cars, even calling herself a parking expert.

Jisoo was the latest celebrity featured on WIRED's Autocomplete Interview series on YouTube, wherein she shared information based on the most-searched Google queries.

The singer began by explaining that her nickname Jisoon-ni was formed after her fellow Blackpink members — Lisa, Jennie and Rosé — kept calling her "Jisoo unni" ("unnie" means older sister, and Jisoo is the eldest member).

Other nicknames like Shoongi, Chichu and her frequent social media handle Sooyaaa are all cute pronunciations of Jisoo.

This is in contrast to her family, where she is the youngest — which she prefers because the youngest is always forgiven — of three siblings.

Another nickname of hers, Turtle Rabbit Kim, came about while the group was vacationing in Turtle Bay, Hawaii. Jisoo wanted to have a chosen middle name like Jennie's Ruby Jane.

WATCH: Jisoo spills trivia about her nickname and other frequently searched questions about her

Jisoo explained in Korean her fashion style as usually casual and feminine, "When I go to work, I just wear really comfy clothes. But when I go meet up with friends or am by myself, I think I often dress in a slightly feminine way. And I'm a bit short, so I like wearing heels."

The singer expressed her excitement about getting to drive in a music video; however, because the vehicle to be used was a vintage, it was too "delicate" to actually be driven.

"I'm a parking expert. Maybe my spatial awareness is just outstanding?" Jisoo giggled, saying she's never had a hard time parking.

 Among Blackpink's discography, Jisoo's favorite is "Love to Hate Me" from the group's debut album because she finds it fun and exciting to sing.

Other things Jisoo shared were that she was scared of ghosts, sleep paralysis and knives. She also likes reading manga and watching Japanese dramas, prefers cleaning over cooking, and admitted to being an introvert.

Jisoo just giggled when she was asked if she was the queen of K-pop.  

Blackpink performed at the Philippine Arena for two nights last March 24 and 25, and a week later Jisoo released her first solo album "ME," which features the single "Flower." — Video from WIRED's YouTube Channel

RELATED: Blackpink's Jisoo starts her own YouTube channel

BLACKPINK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Blackpink's Jisoo answers frequently searched questions about her
1 hour ago

WATCH: Blackpink's Jisoo answers frequently searched questions about her

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Jisoo was the latest celebrity featured on WIRED's Autocomplete Interview series on YouTube, wherein she shared information...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador
2 days ago

BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
SUGA of the Korean supergroup BTS has been tapped as the new global ambassador for NBA.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act
3 days ago

BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
BTS member Jimin has become the first Korean soloist to hit the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut entry "Like...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart
4 days ago

BTS' Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart

4 days ago
Jimin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has made history as the first South Korean solo artist to land the number one...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet
6 days ago

Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
It was an apt day for all the laughter at the Mall of Asia Arena last night with many memorable moments for many PH Runners...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating
7 days ago

'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 days ago
Popular Korean celebrities Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are confirmed to be in a relationship, entertainment news outlet...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with