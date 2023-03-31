^

Korean Wave

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 12:02pm
Celebrity Korean couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin
MANILA, Philippines — Korean celebrity couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin celebrated their first wedding anniversary today. 

In her Instagram story, Ye-jin posted an unseen photo of them from their wedding photoshoot. 

"1st anniversary," she wrote, accompanied by two heart emojis. 

The couple tied the knot last year after working together in the hit Korean series "Crash Landing on You" in 2020. 

Ye-jin and Bin welcomed their first child in November last year.

Last week, the couple is considering to take legal action against a content creator who started a rumor that they are getting a divorce.

A video was uploaded on YouTube, claiming that the couple had mutually agreed to divorce as a result of financial losses caused by Bin for allegedly gambling abroad.

The now-deleted video also claimed that the couple broke up in March after six months of marriage. This is incorrect as the two have been married for a year now, not just since September 2022.

The agencies of Bin and Ye-jin, VAST Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment, respectively, dismissed the rumor as fake news and announced that a legal action will be taken separately but with similar statements.

