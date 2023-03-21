^

Korean Wave

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin taking legal action vs those spreading divorce rumors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 12:59pm
"Crash Landing on You" ("CLOY") co-stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin
Netflix/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are considering to take legal action against a content creator who began rumors that the "Crash Landing On You" co-stars are getting a divorce.

Last week, a video was uploaded on YouTube claiming the couple had mutually agreed to divorce as a result of financial losses caused by Bin allegedly gambling abroad.

The now-deleted video also claimed that the couple broke up in March after six months of marriage. This is incorrect as Bin and Jin have been married for almost a year now, not just since September 2022.

The agencies of Bin and Jin — VAST Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment, respectively — dismissed the rumors as fake news and announced legal action will be taken in separate but similar statements.

Related: Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin welcome first 'BinJin' baby

"[The claims are] groundless... We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review," said VAST Entertainment while MSteam Entertainment also said, "We have already requested YouTube to delete the video. We will take strong measures... in relation to the content."

Bin and Jin first starred together in the 2018 film "The Negotiation," which was also the former's first villainous role, before reuniting on the hit show "Crash Landing On You."

The couple admitted to be officially dating at the turn of 2021, and were engaged a year later. They married in March 2022 and had their first child, a boy, later that November.

RELATED: Son Ye Jin, Dominique Cojuangco wear 'twinning' wedding gowns

HYUN BIN

SON YE JIN
Philstar
