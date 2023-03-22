Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing Swastika shirt

MANILA, Philippines — Twice's Chaeyoung apologized after posting on social media a photo of her wearing a shirt with a Swastika logo.

In a now deleted photo, Chaeyoung wore a shirt of a 1970s picture of Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious wearing a shirt with Swastika logo.

The symbol was used by German dictator Adolf Hitler in his Nazi flag.

In her Instagram account, Chaeyoung said she's sincerely sorry for her post.

"Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore,” she wrote.

“I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologize again,” she added.

Twice launched their English single "Moonlight Sunrise" last January.

The song was just the group's second-ever original English single after "The Feels," which came out in 2021 as a stand-alone issue and debuted the group on the Billboard Hot 100.

