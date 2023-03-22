^

Korean Wave

Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing Swastika shirt

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 2:19pm
Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing Swastika shirt
Twice's Chaeyoung
Chaeyoung via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Twice's Chaeyoung apologized after posting on social media a photo of her wearing a shirt with a Swastika logo. 

In a now deleted photo, Chaeyoung wore a shirt of a 1970s picture of Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious wearing a shirt with Swastika logo. 

The symbol was used by German dictator Adolf Hitler in his Nazi flag. 

In her Instagram account, Chaeyoung said she's sincerely sorry for her post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ?? (CHAEYOUNG) (@chaeyo.0)

"Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore,” she wrote. 

“I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologize again,” she added. 

Twice launched their English single "Moonlight Sunrise" last January. 

The song was just the group's second-ever original English single after "The Feels," which came out in 2021 as a stand-alone issue and debuted the group on the Billboard Hot 100.

RELATED: TWICE to release new English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' on January 20

TWICE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin taking legal action vs those spreading divorce rumors
1 day ago

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin taking legal action vs those spreading divorce rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are considering to take legal action against a content creator who began rumors that...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video
1 day ago

Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
A video of the behind-the-scenes of the script reading with the returning cast led by Han Suk-kyu, who plays the titular character,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-beauty ala Korean star Song Kang
4 days ago

K-beauty ala Korean star Song Kang

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The secret to Korean beauty is no secret at all. Korean star Song Kang keeps his beauty regimen as simple as it can be.&...
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan
4 days ago

LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
ITZY consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are heading back to the Mall of Asia Arena on April 16 for...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT 127 to launch graphic novel, a first for K-pop
5 days ago

NCT 127 to launch graphic novel, a first for K-pop

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
K-pop group NCT 127 will be launching its an original graphic novel titled "NCT 127: Limitless" in what will be the K-pop...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'
6 days ago

Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo had a welcome surprise after learning that BTS member Jungkook was live jamming to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with