WATCH: Shinee's Minho arrives for Manila fan meet 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Shinee's visuals Minho is already in the country for his first fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena tomorrow, January 28. 

The "Hwarang" star arrived earlier today in a casual ensemble of loose denim jeans, black top, black leather jacket and black cap. 

Minho's arrival has been anticipated by Shawols because it has been a long time since Shinee was in the country for the "Global Peace Concert One K" in 2017.

The K-pop star is already among the many artists that have held fan meetings in the first month of the new year. K-drama stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Seon-ho had already held theirs last week to packed venues. 

RELATED: SHINee among most popular artists to replay during WFH

