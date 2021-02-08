SHINee among most popular artists to replay during WFH

MANILA, Philippines — SHINee's back? Perhaps they never left.

The K-pop boy group — comprised by Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin and the late Jonghyun — are one of the top 10 most listened-to musical artists under work-from-home (WFH) in 2020.

Homewares and furniture retailer Made.com analyzed over 2,000 playlists featuring the title "WFH" to determine which artists appeared the most, as well as which songs and genres were the most popular.

SHINee appeared 10 times overall in WFH playlists. It is tied with artists Mr. Hong, Johnnyswim, Everlast and Champion for playlist appearances.

Moreover, the near 13-year-old SHINee is the only K-pop group on the list, which is proof of their sound’s longevity worldwide. Their 7th album "Don't Call Me" will be released on February 22.

The top WFH artist spot, however, went to singer Taylor Swift, who figured in 27 of the total playlists assessed.

Her song "August" tied with Harry Styles' "Adore You" and Maggie Rogers' "Light On" for the most popular WFH song.

Data showed that pop was the most featured genre in WFH playlists.