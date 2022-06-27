^

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expect first baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 4:35pm
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.
The STAR, file via Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama star Son Ye Jin is pregnant with her first baby with husband Hyun Bin. 

Son announced her pregnancy in her official Instagram account. 

“How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today I'll be careful and happy. A new life has come to us,” Son wrote. 

“I'm still shivering but I'm living it every day due to the changes in my body in the midst of worry and excitement,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@yejinhand)

Son honored her promise recently to let her fans know when she’s already pregnant. 

“I'm so grateful but I haven't been able to tell anyone around me yet because I'm so careful. For fans who are waiting for this news just as much as we are, we will inform you before it's too late,” she said.

“We'll take care of the precious life that came to us. I hope you'll also take care of the things that you should take care of in your life and stay healthy. Be happy,” she added. 

Son and husband Hyun had just returned to South Korea from their US honeymoon after getting married last March.

RELATED: 'We will be the first to officially inform you': Son Ye Jin is not pregnant
 

