Park Shin Hye gives birth to baby boy 4 months after wedding with Choi Tae Joon

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 10:58am
Park Shin Hye gives birth to baby boy 4 months after wedding with Choi Tae Joon
MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon confirmed the birth of their first child.

On May 31, Park Shin Hye’s agency, SALT Entertainment, released an official statement.

"We are sharing news that actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today (May 31)."

The statement added, "Actress Park Shin Hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae Joon, and her acquaintances. We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages, and we ask that warm blessings and support be sent to actor Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon who have welcomed a valuable life."

The two have been dating since 2017, and got married in January of this year.

RELATED: Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in private ceremony

