Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in private ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are reportedly tying the knot on Saturday in Seoul, South Korea.

Their respective talent agencies, Salt Entertainment and Studio Santa Claus, shared photos from the pair's wedding photo shoot to celebrate the occasion, since the two opted for a private wedding ceremony.

The couple first announced the exciting news about their upcoming nuptials in 2021, along with the news of the two expecting their first child.

Shin-hye is known for her acting work in hit Korean series "Stairways to Heaven", "Doctors", "The Heirs" and "Memories of the Alhambra", as well as popular Korean films like "Miracle in Cell No.7" and "The Call."

Tae-joon, on the other hand, is loved for his work in hit Korean series "Exit", "Mother's Garden", "Missing 9" and "Suspicious Partner."

In one of the photos from their nuptial-themed photo shoot, Shin-hye modeled a wedding couture from Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2022 Bridal Collection.

Meanwhile, Tae-joon donned a plush velvet jacket in an elegant deep navy hue.

The two have been dating since 2017 as confirmed by Huayi Brothers in 2018.