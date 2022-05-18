^

Korean Wave

Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 2:33pm
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation
SM Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Girls' Generation is making a comeback as a full group in time for their 15th anniversary, SM Entertainment confirmed. 

On its website, SM Entertainment announced the K-pop girl group's highly-anticipated return, stating the members are preparing for the release of their new album. The release is slated in August.

This marks the first group comeback since 2017, the year when they released their sixth album, "Holiday Night."

Taeyeon, Tiffany, Sunny, Yuri, Hyoyeon, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun are reportedly poised to appear in TV programs and will star in their own reality show. 

The members are now in different companies, but still remained close. The official album title and release date are yet to be announced. 

Girls’ Generation debuted in 2009 as a nine-member group, though member Jessica Jung left in 2014. They are known for their songs “Into the New World,” “Gee,” “Lion Heart” and “I Got A Boy.”

RELATED: K-pop group aespa, 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey among Time's Next Generation Leaders 2022

