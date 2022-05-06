Here's why 2NE1 can't have a full comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Former K-pop group 2NE1 members drove the world crazy with their reunion at the Coachella 2022 stage, which just proved that the K-pop queens are still very much loved and awaited for. But while a stage reunion is possible, why is a full comeback not possible for the group, for now?

CL was supposed to perform alone at the Coachella Music Festival in California under 88Rising, but decided to invite her former fellow 2NE1 members Dara, Park Bom and Minzy to join her onstage to perform their iconic song "I Am The Best." It was their first performance together since their disbandment in 2016.

CL later shared on Instagram her sentiments, saying, "Before it's too late, I wanted to gather on my own and on our own, not others, to show that we're still here."

A Korean media outlet explained why 2NE1 can't release a new album together. Wow!Korea explained that the name "2NE1" is a brand, and its trademark rights still belongs to the girls' former agency: YG Entertainment. This then leads to a question of, what name will they be using together as a band should they release new music and do a comeback?

Furthermore, their songs as a group and their related copyrights also belong to Teddy, the composer and producer of the group while they were with YG.

With regards to their Coachella performance, it seemed like the event organizer paid the costs for using the song so 2NE1 can perform it, and asked permission from the Korean Music Copyright Association.

Such instances make for some discussions on trademark laws in the music industry. And while the girls are not legally allowed to release their new music under the name 2NE1, it's apparent that their fans globally will support them either way in any endeavors or reunions they might have in the future. Here's to hoping though for a full comeback.

