^

Korean Wave

Here's why 2NE1 can't have a full comeback

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 6, 2022 | 9:26pm
Here's why 2NE1 can't have a full comeback
South Korean girl group 2NE1 reunited at the main stage of the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
CL via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Former K-pop group 2NE1 members drove the world crazy with their reunion at the Coachella 2022 stage, which just proved that the K-pop queens are still very much loved and awaited for. But while a stage reunion is possible, why is a full comeback not possible for the group, for now?

CL was supposed to perform alone at the Coachella Music Festival in California under 88Rising, but decided to invite her former fellow 2NE1 members Dara, Park Bom and Minzy to join her onstage to perform their iconic song "I Am The Best." It was their first performance together since their disbandment in 2016.

CL later shared on Instagram her sentiments, saying, "Before it's too late, I wanted to gather on my own and on our own, not others, to show that we're still here."

A Korean media outlet explained why 2NE1 can't release a new album together. Wow!Korea explained that the name "2NE1" is a brand, and its trademark rights still belongs to the girls' former agency: YG Entertainment. This then leads to a question of, what name will they be using together as a band should they release new music and do a comeback?

Furthermore, their songs as a group and their related copyrights also belong to Teddy, the composer and producer of the group while they were with YG.

With regards to their Coachella performance, it seemed like the event organizer paid the costs for using the song so 2NE1 can perform it, and asked permission from the Korean Music Copyright Association.

Such instances make for some discussions on trademark laws in the music industry. And while the girls are not legally allowed to release their new music under the name 2NE1, it's apparent that their fans globally will support them either way in any endeavors or reunions they might have in the future. Here's to hoping though for a full comeback.

RELATED: WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

2NE1
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Here's why 2NE1 can't have a full comeback
56 minutes ago

Here's why 2NE1 can't have a full comeback

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 56 minutes ago
Former K-pop group 2NE1 members drove the world crazy with their reunion at the Coachella 2022 stage, which just proved that...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Parasite' to premiere on Netflix on Friday the 13th
4 hours ago

'Parasite' to premiere on Netflix on Friday the 13th

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 4 hours ago
Finally, Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" will be available on Netflix Philippines.
Korean Wave
fbtw
What to expect from Kim Soo Hyun's Philippine fan meet
12 hours ago

What to expect from Kim Soo Hyun's Philippine fan meet

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 12 hours ago
Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea's highest-paid actors, is set to meet his fans this June through an event dubbed as the "One...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS to receive exemption from mandatory military service?
1 day ago

BTS to receive exemption from mandatory military service?

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Members of popular K-pop group BTS may be exempted from undergoing South Korea's mandatory military service after a government...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Bo Gum to host Baeksang Arts Awards, first activity after military discharge
4 days ago

Park Bo Gum to host Baeksang Arts Awards, first activity after military discharge

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 4 days ago
South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is set to host the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, which will be his first stint fresh from...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Best friends, 16 years apart': Psy on collaborating with BTS' Suga for new single
8 days ago

'Best friends, 16 years apart': Psy on collaborating with BTS' Suga for new single

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
K-pop superstar Psy, famous for the viral hit "Gangnam Style," is releasing his ninth album which will feature a single he...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with