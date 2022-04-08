^

'Business Proposal,' 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' top Netflix K-dramas in the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2022 | 2:20pm
'Business Proposal,' 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' top Netflix K-dramas in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The year is not even halfway done and Korean television series already look to be a consistent and dominant presence for giant streamer Netflix in the Philippines.

Sitting atop television shows of all kinds is the recently concluded "Business Proposal" starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu and Seol In-ah, based on the HaeHwa webtoon of the same name.

Close behind is "Twenty Five Twenty One," which also just finished its run, following the love lives of its five main characters led by Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, and has been on Netflix Philippines' Top 10 list for seven weeks now. Also still present in the top 10 for the 10th week running, at number #10, is the zombie series "All of Us Are Dead."

In fact, the only English language series currently on the Netflix Philippines Top 10 list are the two seasons of period rom-com "Bridgerton" and the country's own "Pangako sa 'Yo" from 2015 starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

Other K-dramas that figured in the list are "Forecasting Love and Weather," "Thirty-Nine," "Bad and Crazy," and "My Roommate Is a Gumiho."

Korean content continues to be a strong focus for Netflix following the success of "Squid Game" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."

