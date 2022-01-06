LIST: Must-watch K-dramas for 2022

'Now We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong is set to release its final episodes this year on Viu.

MANILA, Philippines — From romance to thrillers, the following series are enough to fill every K-drama lover's 2022 binge-watch lineup!

'All of Us Are Dead'

Netflix series "All of Us Are Dead" is an upcoming original series that follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.

A teaser poster and date announcement trailer capturing the intense suspense was released, signaling yet another K-zombie syndrome.

"All of Us Are Dead" is based on a popular webtoon by Webtoon creator Joo Dong-geun, touted as a ‘Korean-style zombie graphic novel’ with its wild imagination, gripping storyline, and meticulous details. Ever since the news was out that Netflix was adapting it into a series, the project has become highly anticipated. Director Lee JQ who touched off multiple crazes following the TV series "Beethoven Virus," "The Legendary Police Woman," and the recent hit film "Intimate Strangers."

And Writer Chun Sung-il known for his unlimited range across various genres with TV series "LUCA: The Beginning," "The Slave Hunters," and film series "The Pirates" partnered up to capture a group of teenagers’ desperate struggle for survival in just another ordinary school. The cast of young, talented actors including Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee You-Mi and Lim Jae-hyeok bring a youthful vibe, adding color to the show.

The eye-catching teaser poster features a school swept by horror and chaos. The blood-stained schoolyard, building engulfed in flames, and countless students trapped in the frenzied school intrigue the audience, providing a whiff of the wacky story taking place in a school that gives rise to a mysterious zombie virus.

'D.P.'

Netflix has confirmed the production of Season 2 for "D.P.," a series that was released last August 27 that brought hidden social issues under the spotlight. It was selected for The New York Times Best International Shows of 2021 when the list was released on December 3.

"D.P." centers on Deserter Pursuit Unit members An Joon-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Han Ho-yeul (Koo Kyo-hwan) as they come across different stories while tracking down fellow soldiers who have deserted their posts.

Based on the webtoon D.P. Dog's Day by Kim Bo-Tong, "D.P." takes on new life with Director Han Jun-hee of "Coin Locker Girl" and" Hit-and-Run Squad" weaving in keen insights and poignant details. The series earned high praises both domestically and internationally for shedding light on neglected stories of AWOL soldiers and those who search for them. Season 1 ends with walking in the opposite direction as the other soldiers. The sound of his footsteps breaking out into a run can be heard even after the credits start rolling, leaving viewers wondering where the story will be headed from there.

"D.P." captivated viewers and critics alike with mesmerizing characters placed in the novel premise of soldiers hunting down AWOL soldiers. With electrifying chemistry between Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan and sublime performances from Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku and the other actors, the characters resonate with viewers across the board regardless of generation and gender. The series is not shy about delivering an incisive social message about absurdities of life and unjust realities that are relevant not only in Korean society but in international contexts.

Overseas reviewers have commented on the story’s overarching impact: “D.P. is dark, gritty, sobering and indicative of the world today. It is one of the finest K-Drama mini-series released this year” (Ready Steady Cut); and “... uniformly excellent performances, splendid cinematography, addictive pacing and intrepid commitment to shedding light on the appalling culture of bullying in the military make D.P. a compelling six-hour binge” (NME). Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off with director Han Jun-hee reuniting with writer Kim Bo-Tong to co-write and to create another round of episodes that deeply resonate with viewers around the world.

'Bad and Crazy'

It’s a date with Hallyu’s dashing duo Lee Dong-Wook and Wi Ha Jun when "Bad and Crazy" debuted last December 17 on iQiyi and iQ.com in Korea and globally across 191 territories.

iQiyi’s Original Korean drama series "Bad and Crazy" stars Lee Dong Wook ("Tale of the Nine Tailed," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God"), Wi Ha Jun ("Squid Game," "18 Again," "Something in the Rain"), Han Ji Eun ("Lovestruck in the City," "Be Melodramatic") and Cha Hak Yeon ("Mine," "Children of Nobody").

The latest trailers reveal Lee stars as Ryu Su Yeol, a consequentialist police inspector looking to get ahead in life. After meeting Wi Ha Joon’s crazy ‘K’ - whose origin is yet unknown - Lee’s life descends into chaos, from being beaten up, getting into fights, surviving an explosion, to clinging to the open rear door of a speeding truck. Even with life and limb at stake, Lee and Wi are still smiling and giving each other high-fives in a love-hate relationship that promises to enthrall viewers.

In the trailers, Lee Dong Wook’s enviable physique takes the spotlight as he’s seen relaxing in a sauna with just a towel, the tranquil only lasted for a while when a helmet-clad Wi Ha Jun suddenly bursts in. Wi dishes out a beating, splashes hot water on Lee, and even forces him on a terrifying motorcycle ride. Lee Dong Wook could not help but yell, “You really are a madman!” However, in moments of crises, Lee and Wi seem to enjoy great chemistry fighting side by side, revealing a ‘bromance’ that ties them together.

Further revealed in the trailers is Han Ji Eun’s character as the hot-blooded narcotics police officer Lee Hui Gyeom giving Lee Dong Wook another headache. Even as both previously dated, Han evidently cannot stand Lee now as she even hurls him to the ground and questions, “Are you really not getting your act together?” However, when faced with cases that are tough to crack, Lee and Han have no choice but to cooperate. With the help of the crazed protector of justice Wi Ha Jun, they look every bit a crime-fighting trio. In a scene where Lee Dong Wook drives a truck, the three are tucked in the front seat, screaming and cheering in joy. Viewers are sure to feel their team spirit, but will no doubt be curious about the love triangle relationship among them.

"Bad and Crazy" is a heroic drama that follows capable but bad cop Ryu Su Yeol regaining his humanity after meeting the righteous but crazy ‘K’. The iQiyi Original K-series has new episodes simulcast with Korea every Fridays and Saturdays.

Filipino-dubbed K-dramas

Filipinos have been obsessed with K-drama in recent years. And part of the charm of Korean dramas is watching the characters speak in their native language, while we read and follow the English subtitles. However, it's not really new to us too to watch our favorite Korean series with Tagalog dubbing. Tagalog-dubbed K-drama content on primetime TV has always been part of modern Filipino culture for years even before its popularity has even more exploded recently.

Viu Philippines, a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service and digital platform for the best of online Asian entertainment, is launching 10 new Tagalog-dubbed Korean drama shows this 2022. Here are some of the Tagalog-dubbed Korean shows that you can binge on without the hassle of subtitles:

1. 'Emergency Couple'

This romcom series stars Song Ji Hyo of “Running Man” and Choi Jin Hyuk who recently starred in “Zombie Detective." The story surrounds two exes, who years after their very messy divorce, had to deal with each other during their internship. Oh Jin Hee (Song Ji Hyo) and Oh Chang Min (Choi Jin Hyuk) meet again as fellow interns at a hospital emergency room.

2. 'The Beauty Inside'

Top-star actress Han Se Gye (Seo Hyun Jin) suffers from a condition where her appearance changes for a week, which is a problem as she is the endorser of an Airline company. CEO Seo Do Jae (Lee Min Ki) ends up helping her, and they eventually fall in love while trying to keep their secrets from being exposed.

The Beauty Inside is the drama adaptation of the popular movie of the same title.

3. 'Another Ms. Oh'

The story revolves around plain Oh Hae Young (Seo Hyun Jin), who has always been compared to a prettier Oh Hae Young.

Plain Oh Hae Young falls in love with Park Do Kyung (Eric Mun of Shinhwa), who happens to be “pretty” Oh Hae Young’s ex-fiance. What plain Hae Young doesn’t know is that Do Kyung is the reason behind one of the worst things to happen in her life.

4. 'When the Weather is Fine'

City girl Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) has returned to the province after getting burnt out in Seoul. Back in her hometown, she becomes closer to her neighbor and high school classmate Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon), who happens to harbor feelings for her since childhood.

This lighthearted series is a story of healing, forgiveness and love.

5. 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'

A fantasy drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo tells the story of Go Ha Jin (IU), who was transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty (10th century) and King Taejo’s rule, during a solar eclipse. Go Ha Jin found herself stuck in the body of a young woman named Hae Soo. She attracted the attention of King Taejo’s 14 sons, especially the 4th Prince - Wang So (Lee Jun Ki).

While Hae Soo learned how to survive in the Goryeo Dynasty, she got involved and entangled in place intrigues over the succession of throne. Will there be a happy ending for Wang So and Hae Soo?

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a South Korean melodrama series based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin.

6. 'Lie After Lie'

Ji Eun Su (Lee Yoo Ri), a daughter-in-law from a powerful and rich family, was imprisoned by being accused of murdering her husband. She gives birth to her daughter in prison, but she ends up losing her.

After she gets released from prison, she tries to get her daughter back by approaching the man who adopted her daughter, Kang Ji Min (Yeon Jung Hoon). Eun Su pretends to fall in love with Ji Min to become her own daughter’s stepmother.

"Lie After Lie" is a 2020 drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon.

7. 'Welcome to Waikiki'

This series follows the story of three friends who started a guesthouse to save up and finance their own movie. However, things don’t go as planned as their business isn’t doing well.

The guesthouse is mainly managed by Dong Gu (Kim Jung Hyun), who dreams of becoming a film director. While partners Joon Ki (Lee Yi Kyung) continues to try to break into stardom as an actor but ends up only getting bit roles and Doo Shik (Son Seung Won) tries to help out with their looming debt by taking on odd part-time jobs. Together they run into many unusual and funny events as they try to keep their business afloat and run after their dreams.

8. 'Hotel De Luna'

Hotel De Luna is one of the most popular K-drama shows ever, and one of the top TV series of 2019.

Lee Ji-eun (IU) is Jang Mang Wol, a hotel owner, and Yeo Jin-goo is Gu Chan Sung, the manager. The story surrounds the fussy owner, hoteliers, and the dead guests that frequent the hotel.

9. 'Tale of The Nine Tailed'

Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) is a nine-tailed fox wandering the Living realm. A woman named Nam Ji-a (Jo-Bo Ah), meanwhile, can’t remember her past. There seems to be a link between the Nine Tailed Fox and the woman. What could it be?

10. 'Flower of Evil'

A 2020 suspense melodrama series, Flower of Evil revolves around the complexities of love and trust between a married couple. Cha Ji-Won (Moon Chae Won), a detective, is married to Baek Hee-Sung (Lee Joon Gi). Baek Hee-Sung seems like a committed husband and father, but he hides his cruel past and lives under another person's identity. Cha Ji-Won learns of his deception and chases his past.

RELATED: 'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2