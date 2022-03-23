^

Korean Wave

LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 2:25pm
LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'
Scene from Korean series 'All of Us are Dead'
Netflix, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when it comes to defense. When ammunitions and weapons are not available, everyday items can be effective tools to defend against a horde of the infected and undead. 

Jot down these smart tricks and tools in case an emergency situation, such as a zombie apocalypse, shall befall upon us: 

1. Make use of the fire extinguisher. 

March is Fire Prevention Month, and the public is called to exercise precaution and observe measures that prevent the occurence of fire. As the students of Hyosan High School have shown, a fire extinguisher can basically serve as a cloud of distraction — in the series' case, it's a horde of zombies. 

2. The guitar is not just for harana. 

It's an open secret that many learn to play the guitar to impress the crush. But music, apparently, can distract the undead. In "AOUAD," zombies were seen attracted to or alerted to noise. So when the gang found out, they played a couple of songs over the speaker to distract the zombies. 

3. Keep an eye for that heavy duty mop or shovel. 

It pays to hang out a lot in the restroom. Just ask Park Min-ji. The gutsy badass senior student found how effective its handle is in thwarting an incoming zombie. It also has an ingenious use — its mop head can be used as an absorbent for a makeshift toilet. A shovel is just as deadly and sturdy with its sharp edge capable of inflicting much damage as any other weapon. 

4. Bring a lighter.

This is almost a no-brainer in any survival scenarios. Just like water, medicines, quick food and its alternatives match or flint, a lighter is quite handy. It can be used to build a fire for warmth and as a signal device to seek help. 

5. Own a decent internet connection and smart gadget. 

Okay, these will eventually be down, but who knows, by some stroke of luck it will not. A working smart gadget can be used to record the music that will distract the zombies. Those who manage to keep their wits at the start of the outbreak, they can start to call for help. For posterity, video and text messages can be sent out or recorded for those meaningful goodbyes. 

RELATED: Filipina 'All Of Us Are Dead' actress shares filming experience

KOREAN WAVE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'
42 minutes ago

LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 42 minutes ago
If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims
2 days ago

Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
Former K-pop band member Henry Lau released a statement of apology after some Korean netizens expressed their disapporval...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery
3 days ago

BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
BTS member Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, undergone a successful surgery after injuring his left index finger, Big...
Korean Wave
fbtw
James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad
7 days ago

James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Photos and videos of actor James Reid and Momoland member Nancy McDonie circulated online, sparking dating rumors between...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic
11 days ago

K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic

11 days ago
Tens of thousands of BTS fans were gathering in Seoul on Thursday for the K-Pop superstars' first live concert in South Korea...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Suga marks birthday with 100M Won donation for wildfire victims
12 days ago

BTS' Suga marks birthday with 100M Won donation for wildfire victims

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 12 days ago
Suga of Korean pop group BTS donated 100 million Won for wildfire victims in celebration of his 29th birt...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with