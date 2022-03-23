LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

MANILA, Philippines — If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when it comes to defense. When ammunitions and weapons are not available, everyday items can be effective tools to defend against a horde of the infected and undead.

Jot down these smart tricks and tools in case an emergency situation, such as a zombie apocalypse, shall befall upon us:

1. Make use of the fire extinguisher.

March is Fire Prevention Month, and the public is called to exercise precaution and observe measures that prevent the occurence of fire. As the students of Hyosan High School have shown, a fire extinguisher can basically serve as a cloud of distraction — in the series' case, it's a horde of zombies.

2. The guitar is not just for harana.

It's an open secret that many learn to play the guitar to impress the crush. But music, apparently, can distract the undead. In "AOUAD," zombies were seen attracted to or alerted to noise. So when the gang found out, they played a couple of songs over the speaker to distract the zombies.

3. Keep an eye for that heavy duty mop or shovel.

It pays to hang out a lot in the restroom. Just ask Park Min-ji. The gutsy badass senior student found how effective its handle is in thwarting an incoming zombie. It also has an ingenious use — its mop head can be used as an absorbent for a makeshift toilet. A shovel is just as deadly and sturdy with its sharp edge capable of inflicting much damage as any other weapon.

4. Bring a lighter.

This is almost a no-brainer in any survival scenarios. Just like water, medicines, quick food and its alternatives match or flint, a lighter is quite handy. It can be used to build a fire for warmth and as a signal device to seek help.

5. Own a decent internet connection and smart gadget.

Okay, these will eventually be down, but who knows, by some stroke of luck it will not. A working smart gadget can be used to record the music that will distract the zombies. Those who manage to keep their wits at the start of the outbreak, they can start to call for help. For posterity, video and text messages can be sent out or recorded for those meaningful goodbyes.

