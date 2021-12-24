



















































 












BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 24, 2021 | 4:45pm
 





BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19
BTS member Suga in his GC pictorial in December 2021
Suga via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19, the band's handler BIGHIT Music confirmed today. 


“BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23,” BIGHIT Music said. 



Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today, the music agency said in a release.


“He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities,” BIGHIT Music's executives said. 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by SUGA of BTS ??? (@agustd)







 


BIGHIT Music also said that Suga has had no contact to other BTS members.  


“SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the US and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine and there was no contact with the other members,” it said. 


“The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” it added.


 
















 



