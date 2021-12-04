BTS releases holiday remix of 'Butter' in time for Christmas season

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the Christmas season, South Korean K-pop boy band sensation BTS released a holiday remix of "Butter."

The song is a carol pop track perfect for the holiday season.

In the official Twitter account of the group, BTS announced that the "Butter (Holiday Remix)" is now available in different streaming sites such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, among others.

"Spend this holiday with Butter (Holiday Remix)!" BTS wrote.

The group originally released "Butter" in May, marking their second single in English following their hit "Dynamite."

BTS also picked up their second Grammy nomination with "Butter."

RELATED: BTS, Coldplay reunite in New York