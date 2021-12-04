



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
BTS releases holiday remix of 'Butter' in time for Christmas season

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 11:03am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Members of South Korean K-pop boy band BTS.
MANILA, Philippines — In time for the Christmas season, South Korean K-pop boy band sensation BTS released a holiday remix of "Butter."



The song is a carol pop track perfect for the holiday season. 



In the official Twitter account of the group, BTS announced that the "Butter (Holiday Remix)" is now available in different streaming sites such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, among others.   



"Spend this holiday with Butter (Holiday Remix)!" BTS wrote. 






The group originally released "Butter" in May, marking their second single in English following their hit "Dynamite." 



BTS also picked up their second Grammy nomination with "Butter."



