Korean Wave

                        
'Squid Game' star explains reason behind weight loss

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 21, 2021 | 2:21pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Squid Game' star explains reason behind weight loss
Korean actress Jung Ho Yeon 
Jung Ho Yeon via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Fans were surprised and concerned to see Korean actress Jung Ho Yeon apparently losing much weight.



In her interview recently, the "Squid Game" star said she did not have enough time to eat because of her busy schedule in the USA.  



"I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came to America are too loose now," she was quoted by Korea Portal



Jung said that she lost 4 kilograms after the release of the popular Netflix series because of her busy schedule. 












Fans of the actress were worried after she posted on Instagram recent photos of her. 



"I know it's how it is for models to obtain a certain weight standard. But please make sure you are eating well, working with a holistic dietician, and making sure your physical and mental health are well and energised through food. Xo from Sweden,” a fan commented on her post. 






Louis Vuitton also posted a photo of Jung on Twitter attending the annual Art+Film gala in Los Angeles. “She wore a #LouisVuitton silk gown by @TWNGhesquiere,” the brand captioned the post. 



RELATED: 'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

