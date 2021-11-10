



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 5:14pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2
This handout image Courtesy of Netflix shows a scene of South Korea's "Squid Game" Season one. A dystopian vision of a polarised society, Netflix smash hit "Squid Game" blends a tight plot, social allegory and uncompromising violence to create the latest South Korean cultural phenomenon to go global. It features South Korea's most marginalised, including the deeply in debt, a migrant worker and a North Korean defector, competing in traditional children's games for the chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million) in mysterious circumstances. And losing players are killed.
Netflix/AFP

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — “Squid Game” series creator and writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the hit Netflix series will have its Season 2 soon. 



In an interview with the Associated Press, Hwang confirmed the rumors and it’s currently in the process. 

   
   


He, however, refused to give specific date when it will be launched. 



"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice," Hwang told AP. 






"But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen," he added. 



Hwang also said that Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae), "will return in Season 2 and will do something for the world."



The Dystopian South Korean drama has become Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans after a month of its debut, the streaming service said.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

