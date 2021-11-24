#Scammys? BTS gets 1 Grammy nomination, ARMY goes Twitter ballistic

Members of South Korean K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a press conference to promote their new single album 'Butter' in Seoul on May 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have just been announced and fans of BTS are not taking lightly the fact that the K-pop supergroup only received one nomination for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Hours after the announcement was made, the #scammys hashtag trended worldwide on Twitter as BTS fans across the globe came together to express their disappointment, mostly saying that the group should have gotten more nominations in other categories considering that “Butter” became a chart-topping song on all music platforms this year.

It’s a widely known fact that BTS has already broken so many records and continues to prove that they are a global music powerhouse that rightfully deserves international recognition.

The Recording Academy has long been plagued with issues such as lack of diversity, which forced them to change its nomination process. Early this year, the organizers of the Grammy Awards have scrapped their anonymous voting committees following allegations of rigging, favoritism, and racism.

Musicians such as The Weekend, Zayn, and Halsey have been vocal in criticizing the Grammy organizers, claiming that nominations are easily influenced by powerful personalities.

"Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionery," Zayn tweeted five days before this year’s Grammy ceremony was due to take place.

As the music industry gears up for the biggest gathering of stars two months from now, we can expect that the Grammy Awards will continue to receive unfavorable sentiments from fans all over the world, especially from artists who were snubbed by the Recording Academy and its organizers.

Here are a few tweets from BTS Army fans:

Well bts didn't kiss anyone's ass for this fuckin scammys...... One of the biggest racist show I knew#scammys pic.twitter.com/josrLawCZB — Diya| taehyung misser? (@kimvantae08) November 23, 2021

Here it is. Where the fvck were you hiding? Anyways,#scammys pic.twitter.com/IRgt94Je6l — Hana ?????? (@HannaArmy1107) November 23, 2021



