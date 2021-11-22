Fil-Am artists Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars win big with BTS at AMAs 2021
MANILA, Philippines — With seven nominations, Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo was the most nominated artist at this year’s American Music Awards broadcast live from Los Angeles earlier today.
The 18-year-old "Good 4 U" singer was slated to break records as a first-time nominee with the most wins if she bagged five of her seven nominations. She has so far won as New Artist of the Year.
She also reaped nominations for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album for “Sour;” and Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Trending Song and Favorite Music Video for “Drivers License." Fellow Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars, together with Anderson .Paak, was also nominated under Favorite Music Video for “Leave The Door Open.”
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who form the duo Silk Sonic, also got the Favorite R&B Song nod for "Leave The Door Open.”
Other Filipino-American artists who bagged nominations included Saweetie (Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist) and H.E.R. (Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album for “Back of My Mind” and Favorite R&B Song for “Damage”).
Korean superstars BTS swept three AMAs, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”
Here's the full list of winners:
Artist of The Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches"
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks "Buss It"
Måneskin "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B "Up"
Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd "Save Your Tears"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
BTS "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Gabby Barrett - Goldmine
Lee Brice - Hey World
Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave - SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone"
Polo G "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat - Planet Her
Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Queen Naija - missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R. "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo Or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G - KG0516
Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko "Pepas"
Kali Uchis "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)"
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
