
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Fil-Am artists Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars win big with BTS at AMAs 2021
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 2:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Am artists Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars win big with BTS at AMAs 2021
From left: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Bruno Mars at the American Music Awards 2021 in Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 
AFP / Getty Images / ABC / Amy Sussman, Kevin Winter, Shaun Hoffman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With seven nominations, Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo was the most nominated artist at this year’s American Music Awards broadcast live from Los Angeles earlier today.



The 18-year-old "Good 4 U" singer was slated to break records as a first-time nominee with the most wins if she bagged five of her seven nominations. She has so far won as New Artist of the Year. 



She also reaped nominations for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album for “Sour;” and Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Trending Song and Favorite Music Video for “Drivers License." Fellow Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars, together with Anderson .Paak, was also nominated under Favorite Music Video for “Leave The Door Open.”



Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who form the duo Silk Sonic, also got the Favorite R&B Song nod for "Leave The Door Open.”



Other Filipino-American artists who bagged nominations included Saweetie (Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist) and H.E.R. (Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album for “Back of My Mind” and Favorite R&B Song for “Damage”).



Korean superstars BTS swept three AMAs, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”



Here's the full list of winners:



Artist of The Year 



Ariana Grande 

BTS 

Drake 

Olivia Rodrigo 

Taylor Swift 

The Weeknd 



New Artist of the Year 



24kGoldn 

Giveon 

Masked Wolf 

Olivia Rodrigo 

The Kid LAROI 



Collaboration of the Year 



24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood" 

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI" 

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy" 

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More" 

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches" 



Favorite Trending Song 



Erica Banks "Buss It" 

Måneskin "Beggin'" 

Megan Thee Stallion "Body" 

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license" 

Popp Hunna "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" 



Favorite Music Video 



Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open" 

Cardi B "Up" 

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" 

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license" 

The Weeknd "Save Your Tears" 



Favorite Male Pop Artist 



Drake 

Ed Sheeran 

Justin Bieber 

Lil Nas X 

The Weeknd 



Favorite Female Pop Artist 



Ariana Grande 

Doja Cat 

Dua Lipa 

Olivia Rodrigo 

Taylor Swift 



Favorite Pop Duo or Group 



AJR 

BTS 

Glass Animals 

Maroon 5 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 



Favorite Pop Album 



Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE



Favorite Pop Song 



BTS "Butter" 

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More" 

Dua Lipa "Levitating" 

Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license" 

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears (Remix)" 



Favorite Male Country Artist 



Chris Stapleton 

Jason Aldean 

Luke Bryan 

Luke Combs 

*Morgan Wallen 



Favorite Female Country Artist 



Carrie Underwood 

Gabby Barrett 

Kacey Musgraves 

Maren Morris 

Miranda Lambert 



Favorite Country Duo or Group 



Dan + Shay 

Florida Georgia Line 

Lady A 

Old Dominion 

Zac Brown Band 



Favorite Country Album 



Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Gabby Barrett - Goldmine

Lee Brice - Hey World

Luke Bryan - Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album



Favorite Country Song 



Chris Stapleton "Starting Over" 

Chris Young & Kane Brown "Famous Friends" 

Gabby Barrett "The Good Ones" 

Luke Combs "Forever After All" 

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like" 



Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist 



Drake 

Lil Baby 

Moneybagg Yo 

Polo G 

Pop Smoke 



Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist 



Cardi B 

Coi Leray 

Erica Banks 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Saweetie 



Favorite Hip-Hop Album



Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave - SoulFly



Favorite Hip-Hop Song 



Cardi B "Up" 

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV "Lemonade" 

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK "Calling My Phone" 

Polo G "RAPSTAR" 

Pop Smoke "What You Know Bout Love" 



Favorite Male R&B Artist 



Chris Brown 

Giveon 

Tank 

The Weeknd 

Usher 



Favorite Female R&B Artist 



Doja Cat 

H.E.R. 

Jazmine Sullivan 

Jhené Aiko 

SZA 



Favorite R&B Album 



Doja Cat - Planet Her

Giveon - When It's All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Queen Naija - missunderstood



Favorite R&B Song 



Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open" 

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy" 

Giveon "Heartbreak Anniversary" 

H.E.R. "Damage" 

Jazmine Sullivan "Pick Up Your Feelings" 



Favorite Male Latin Artist 



Bad Bunny 

J Balvin 

Maluma 

Ozuna 

Rauw Alejandro 



Favorite Female Latin Artist 



Becky G 

Kali Uchis 

KAROL G 

Natti Natasha 

ROSALÍA 



Favorite Latin Duo Or Group 



Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 

Calibre 50 

Eslabon Armado 

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho 

Los Dos Carnales



Favorite Latin Album 



Bad Bunny - EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G - KG0516

Maluma - PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco



Favorite Latin Song 



Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "DÁKITI" 

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE" 

Farruko "Pepas" 

Kali Uchis "telepatía" 

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái (Remix)" 



Favorite Rock Artist 



AJR 

All Time Low 

Foo Fighters 

Glass Animals 

Machine Gun Kelly 



Favorite Inspirational Artist 



CAIN 

Carrie Underwood 

Elevation Worship 

Lauren Daigle 

Zach Williams 



Favorite Gospel Artist 



Kanye West 

Kirk Franklin 

Koryn Hawthorne 

Maverick City Music 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard 



Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist 



David Guetta 

ILLENIUM 

Marshmello 

Regard 

Tiësto


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
They say a dramatic entrance is everything! And so it is!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belize wins historic Miss Earth 2021 crown; Philippines lands in top 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belize wins historic Miss Earth 2021 crown; Philippines lands in top 8


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Belizean Destiny Wagner bested 88 other Earth warriors to emerge as the winner of the 2021 Miss Earth virtual competitio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korina Sanchez: At midlife, I&rsquo;m far from done
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korina Sanchez: At midlife, I’m far from done


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In Korina Sanchez-Roxas’ social media nowadays, two things have been noticeably constant — her twins Pepe and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Morissette, SB19&rsquo;s Stell among featured artists in newly-launched Christian label
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morissette, SB19’s Stell among featured artists in newly-launched Christian label


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Morissette, Stell of SB19 and other homegrown talents are among the featured artists in Waterwalk Records, the newly-launched...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella &lsquo;personally handpicked&rsquo; by Darna director to be Valentina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella ‘personally handpicked’ by Darna director to be Valentina


                              

                                                                  By Lyka Nicart |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new Valentina has been revealed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I was honestly inspired by Ate Angel': Liza Soberano on voicing out her opinions


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano revealed why she’s voicing out her opinion in different matters. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tracy Maureen Perez sets sights on winning the country's second Miss World title


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
After an intimate send-off at the Kingsford Hotel Manila recently, Miss World-Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is focused...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin condemn Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking ops in US


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya celebrities Daniel Padilla and Angel Locsin condemned Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who was indicted for allegedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with