Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19, other EXO members awaiting results

MANILA, Philippines — SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO's Xiumin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 5, coinciding with the group’s fandom seventh anniversary.

Xiumin did a COVID-19 PCR test on July 29 for his musical and tested negative, according to the statement released by the South Korean entertainment company.

A few days after the initial test, his health condition changed, prompting him to do another PCR test on August 4, which yielded a positive result.

Other EXO members and Xiumin’s staff have also been tested for COVID-19 and are in self-quarantine as they wait for results.

you can do it, babe! get well soon and come back safe and healthy, kim minseok. ilysm. ???? pic.twitter.com/VLe5jF4Dvh — jaien (@soothingdae) August 5, 2021

The members of the cast and staff of the musical “Hadestown,” in which the K-pop idol is part of, will also be tested for COVID-19, as confirmed by the entertainment label.

Support and love for the K-pop idol poured online and topped Twitter's trends list.

“I know you're strong and you'll recover soon. We are with you and waiting for your recovery, stay safe and strong. I love you Xiumin,” a Twitter user wrote in a post.

“Now, all I'm praying for is Minseok’s fast recovery and exo’s health. I don’t mind if we don’t get greetings, their good health is more than enough,” another social media user said.

“I don’t care about the anniversary anymore...I just want EXO to be healthy,” a fan wrote on Twitter with a loudly crying face emoji.

“Now I understand why they didn't greet us today. It's okay, we understand. I hope all the remaining EXO members and staff will test negative and get well soon Minseok, we love you!” another fan tweeted with a heart emoji.