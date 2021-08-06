







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19, other EXO members awaiting results
EXO's Xiumin
EXO via Twitter

                     

                        

                           
Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19, other EXO members awaiting results

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           James Patrick Cruz (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 4:02pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO's Xiumin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 5, coinciding with the group’s fandom seventh anniversary. 



Xiumin did a COVID-19 PCR test on July 29 for his musical and tested negative, according to the statement released by the South Korean entertainment company. 



A few days after the initial test, his health condition changed, prompting him to do another PCR test on August 4, which yielded a positive result. 



Other EXO members and Xiumin’s staff have also been tested for COVID-19 and are in self-quarantine as they wait for results.



 






 



The members of the cast and staff of the musical “Hadestown,” in which the K-pop idol is part of, will also be tested for COVID-19, as confirmed by the entertainment label. 



Support and love for the K-pop idol poured online and topped Twitter's trends list. 



“I know you're strong and you'll recover soon. We are with you and waiting for your recovery, stay safe and strong. I love you Xiumin,” a Twitter user wrote in a post. 



“Now, all I'm praying for is Minseok’s fast recovery and exo’s health. I don’t mind if we don’t get greetings, their good health is more than enough,” another social media user said. 



“I don’t care about the anniversary anymore...I just want EXO to be healthy,” a fan wrote on Twitter with a loudly crying face emoji. 



“Now I understand why they didn't greet us today. It's okay, we understand. I hope all the remaining EXO members and staff will test negative and get well soon Minseok, we love you!” another fan tweeted with a heart emoji. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      KPOP
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin reveals why he is not on social media
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin reveals why he is not on social media


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Hyun Bin admitted that it is hard for him to live and truly care about himself while being constantly in the spotlight. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Did you know that the staff and crew of "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) had to bring a whole piano with them from South Korea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K playlist: New Korean dramas, movies to binge-watch
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
K playlist: New Korean dramas, movies to binge-watch


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Makjangs have become so popular these days.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 6 Treasure songs to listen to
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Top 6 Treasure songs to listen to


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Two years since they participated and won in the reality survival program "YG Treasure Box," K-pop rookie group Treasure is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Your questions about 'Kingdom Ashin of the North' answered
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Your questions about 'Kingdom Ashin of the North' answered


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
The end of the second season surprised fans of the period political horror thriller "Kingdom" with a glimpse of Gianna Jun...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K-drama addict Ruby Rodriguez shares her recommendations
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
K-drama addict Ruby Rodriguez shares her recommendations


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
History nut Ruby Rodriguez has found more reasons to be addicted to K-drama, thanks to her discovery of the wonderful world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with