







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts
Hyun Bin
Smart Communications/Released

                     

                        

                           
Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 3:42pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that the staff and crew of "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) had to bring a whole piano with them from South Korea to Switzerland?



Did you also know that Hyun Bin had to relearn how to play the piano with a digital one they brought with them to be able to film that one climactic scene toward the drama's end?

   
   


Hyun Bin revealed juicy details about "CLOY," his other dramas and fun facts about him at last Friday's virtual fan meet presented by Smart Communications Inc.



"I used to when I was little, but I haven’t been playing for a while. I haven’t been playing for so long that I forgot everything. But because of that scene, I had to play that piano," he said.



In "CLOY," he plays Capt. Ri Jeong-hyuk, a high-ranking official who belongs to a prominent military family in North Korea. Though he found himself following in the footsteps of his brother, he had always wanted to pursue music.



"I practiced that piece. That scene was filmed in Switzerland. As you know, there aren’t pianos in hotel rooms. We brought a piano all the way from Korea. We brought a digital piano all the way to Switzerland so I could practice in my room. Then we shot that scene," he recalled.



It's not only relearning to play the piano but he also had to recall how to speak the Pyongyang dialect. He has already done it before for his North Korean detective role in the 2017 movie "Confidential Assignment." For "CLOY," he found it easier to speak the dialect.



Hyun Bin also shared that if he could choose, he'd like to play the characters played by Kim Young-min and Oh Man-seok. Kim plays Jung Man-bok a.k.a The Rat, a wiretapper who was coerced by Cho Cheol-gang (Oh Man-seok), a ranking official in the North Korean military, to do illegal deeds.



Apart from sharing fun facts about his smash hit romantic-drama, Hyun Bin also shared trivia, to the delight of his fans present during the virtual meet.



It took him a few attempts to perfect his line in the Smart TVC



It is understandable since he is not a native speaker, but he had several people who taught him to say "simple." He both felt awkward and excited to act alone in an empty space since the commercial had a lot of visual effects.



'Confidential Assignment 2' goes international



The sequel to his 2017 action-packed thriller wrapped up shooting last June. It is one of the two movies he did after "CLOY." The other is "Bargaining." He is excited for the sequel because the movie's plot got more complicated with the inclusion of the United States in the story.



He wanted to become a detective



It's a case of manifesting. At one point in his childhood, Hyun Bin said he wanted to become a detective. Since he is into golf these days, he thinks he could be a golfer, too.



He revealed these when he was asked to answer "yes" or "no" to the statement, “I think I was born to be an actor.” Hyun Bin believes that there are other things that he could be good at other than acting.



A shower and a beer will do



Though he has a hectic schedule and admitted that he could not really take a complete rest, Hyun Bin often opts to play golf with friends to destress. Other times, it's just at home.



"Sometimes, after I get home from work, I take a shower and have a glass of wine or beer. Then I know I had a fulfilling day," he said.



He's not a crier



He's such a great actor that he can make crying look effortless. Hyun Bin, however, admitted he doesn't easily cry.



"I don’t cry very often. Somehow, I can cry when I act," he revealed.



'Late Autumn' is one of his works he recommends viewers to watch



He picked his 2010 critically-acclaimed melodrama film "Late Autumn," which was screened at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival.



"If it was autumn now, I’d recommend 'Late Autumn.' It’s a drama that makes you look back on your daily life," he said.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HYUN BIN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Did you know that the staff and crew of "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) had to bring a whole piano with them from South Korea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K playlist: New Korean dramas, movies to binge-watch
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
K playlist: New Korean dramas, movies to binge-watch


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Makjangs have become so popular these days.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 6 Treasure songs to listen to
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Top 6 Treasure songs to listen to


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Two years since they participated and won in the reality survival program "YG Treasure Box," K-pop rookie group Treasure is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Your questions about 'Kingdom Ashin of the North' answered
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Your questions about 'Kingdom Ashin of the North' answered


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The end of the second season surprised fans of the period political horror thriller "Kingdom" with a glimpse of Gianna Jun...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K-drama addict Ruby Rodriguez shares her recommendations
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
K-drama addict Ruby Rodriguez shares her recommendations


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
History nut Ruby Rodriguez has found more reasons to be addicted to K-drama, thanks to her discovery of the wonderful world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Ruby Rodriguez credits her Manang Sally as the biggest influencer who made her addicted to K-dramas. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with