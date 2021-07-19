'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Son Ye-jin came to the Philippines a long time ago and based on that experience, she said she could live here.

The Hallyu superstar sat with her fans for the Smart-hosted fan virtual event on its website, Smart Hallyu Hangouts, last Friday. She spoke with "Nonstop 2" star and popular comedian Park Kyung-lim. Korean expatriate and TV host Sam Oh served as host and translator in the Philippine livestream.

"The nature is absolutely beautiful. The most memorable is the friendly faces of Filipinos. Everyone was happy, friendly and there was innocence about Filipinos," Ye-jin said.

The actress added that the Philippines' beautiful nature made her want to live here. Among the destinations that she would love to go to is Boracay.

More than a year since Ye-jin became an international star through the success of her K-drama “Crash Landing on You” together with reel- and real-life love interest Hyun Bin, she is set to star in the JTBC drama “Thirty-Nine,” a 12-part series that revolves around the romances and friendships of three single women who are almost in their 40s.

