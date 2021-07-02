Son Ye-jin of ‘Crash Landing on You’ fame to star in new drama ‘Thirty-Nine’

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year since Son Ye-jin became an international star through the success of the hit K-series “Crash Landing on You” carried on Netflix, she is returning to the small screen with another project.



Next up for Son is a JTBC drama titled “Thirty-Nine,” her agency MS Team Entertainment confirmed. This will be her first JTBC project in three years after “Something in the Rain” (which you can still watch on Netflix) in 2018.



“Thirty-Nine” is a 12-part series that revolves around the romances and friendships of three single women who are almost in their 40s. Son will portray a chief dermatologist at a clinic in Gangnam district named Cha Mi-jo who comes from an affluent background.



She will be joined by Jeon Mi-do from the hit series “Hospital Playlist.” Jeon will play one of the drama’s protagonists, Jeong Chan-young.

Actors will include Ahn So-hee (former “Wondergirls” member), Yeon Woo-jin (“Introverted Boss”) and Lee Moo-saeng.

The series is directed by Kim Sang-ho, who directed the JTBC drama “Run On” (2020-2021) and written by Yoo young-ah, who has contributed to the award-winning film “Miracle in Cell No.7” (2012) and wrote for the romantic drama “Encounter” (2018).



The filming of the series will start in August and other cast members will be announced.

Son Ye-jin, already one of South Korea's most successful talents, was catapulted to international stardom after leading the highest-rated tvN series “Crash Landing on You” with Hyun Bin which aired in late 2019 and early 2020.

In January this year, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin confirmed their offscrean relationship.