







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Son Ye-jin of âCrash Landing on Youâ fame to star in new drama âThirty-Nineâ
Son Ye-Jin, the star of upcoming K-series "Thirty-Nine"

                     

                        

                           
Son Ye-jin of ‘Crash Landing on You’ fame to star in new drama ‘Thirty-Nine’

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christine Mae Guevara (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 7:10pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — After more than a year since Son Ye-jin became an international star through the success of the hit K-series “Crash Landing on You” carried on Netflix, she is returning to the small screen with another project.

 

Next up for Son is a JTBC drama titled “Thirty-Nine,” her agency MS Team Entertainment confirmed. This will be her first JTBC project in three years after “Something in the Rain” (which you can still watch on Netflix) in 2018.

 

“Thirty-Nine” is a 12-part series that revolves around the romances and friendships of three single women who are almost in their 40s. Son will portray a chief dermatologist at a clinic in Gangnam district named Cha Mi-jo who comes from an affluent background.

 

She will be joined by Jeon Mi-do from the hit series “Hospital Playlist.” Jeon will play one of the drama’s protagonists, Jeong Chan-young.



Actors will include Ahn So-hee (former “Wondergirls” member), Yeon Woo-jin (“Introverted Boss”) and Lee Moo-saeng.



The series is directed by Kim Sang-ho, who directed the JTBC drama “Run On” (2020-2021) and written by Yoo young-ah, who has contributed to the award-winning film “Miracle in Cell No.7” (2012) and wrote for the romantic drama “Encounter” (2018).

 

The filming of the series will start in August and other cast members will be announced.



Son Ye-jin, already one of South Korea's most successful talents, was catapulted to international stardom after leading the highest-rated tvN series “Crash Landing on You” with Hyun Bin which aired in late 2019 and early 2020.



In January this year, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin confirmed their offscrean relationship.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CRASH LANDING ON YOU
                                                      JTBC
                                                      KOREAN DRAMA
                                                      MS TEAM ENTERTAINMENT
                                                      NETFLIX
                                                      SON YE-JIN
                                                      THIRTY-NINE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Who is ITZY? TWICE's sister group makes waves as global brands' new face
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Who is ITZY? TWICE's sister group makes waves as global brands' new face


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime,Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
ITZY is a five-member South Korean girl group composed of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin: 'Happiness? These days, it's being healthy and fit.'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin: 'Happiness? These days, it's being healthy and fit.'


                              

                                                                  By Monique Toda,Monique Toda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When I asked Hyun Bin what happiness is for him, he hesitated and said it was difficult to say.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS releases BTS of 'Live Your Passion with Purpose,' tops Billboard 100 for 5th week
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
BTS releases BTS of 'Live Your Passion with Purpose,' tops Billboard 100 for 5th week


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
For those who are wondering how BTS' Smart "Live Your Passion with Purpose" campaign was shot, its BTS (behind-the-scenes)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TWICE gives details about new 'Taste of Love' album
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
TWICE gives details about new 'Taste of Love' album


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The summery vibe TWICE did on their "Ellen" show performance of "Alcohol-Free" early this week is just a glimpse of the group's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa named most popular K-pop artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa named most popular K-pop artists


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
BTS member V and Blackpink’s Lisa were named as the most popular K-pop artists in the world. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS, Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo dominate Billboard charts for weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
BTS, Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo dominate Billboard charts for weeks


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
International boyband BTS' hit song "Butter" made history as the South Korean group leads the Billboard Hot 100 top spot for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with