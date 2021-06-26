TWICE gives details about new 'Taste of Love' album

MANILA, Philippines — The summery vibe TWICE did on their "Ellen" show performance of "Alcohol-Free" early this week is just a glimpse of the group's newest album "Taste of Love".

Dig deeper into the meaning of the six songs featured in their mini-album through an enhanced version of the album that will be released exclusively on Spotify.

"TWICE presents Taste of Love, the Enhanced Album" features track-by-track explanations of the inspiration and idea behind each song, storylines (personal written commentary on each track) and canvases (bespoke 8-second video loops on every song).



It is available to all Free and Premium users on June 11, 2021.



Exclusive videos and content include Jihyo making s’mores, Momo perfecting a refreshing "alcohol-free" mocktail to Dahyun revealing secrets from her trainee-days diary and Mina’s perfect selfie tips.



“We are so happy to bring all this fun and exciting content to ONCE and all our fans on Spotify. We miss being able to see our fans in person, and so we hope this enhanced album helps you feel a little bit more connected to us. We loved making 'Taste of Love' for you all and we hope you enjoy getting a behind the scenes look at the inspiration behind it, as well as some unexpected moments, only on Spotify," the girls said.



A mix of bossa-nova, hip-hop, disco and dance, catch "A Taste of Love, the Enhanced Album" from 12 p.m. SGT on June 11, 2021.