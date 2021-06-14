BTS Meal: BTS recalls fond memories with McDo

MANILA, Philippines — Global pop icons BTS recently shared their unforgettable memories of living and growing up eating at McDonald’s when they were trainees.

One of the vocalists, Jin, shared that originally, the members lived near an outlet of the fast food chain before they debuted.

Since it was open 24 hours, the fast food chain became their go-to place to eat and bond at any time of the day amid their hectic schedule as trainees.

“It’s open 24 hours, so we would go there when we were hungry, and we’d ask each other “How was your day?” and have a good time. McDonald’s is a place where we shared lots of memories," Jin said in an exclusive video interview the fast food chain released to Philstar.com.

Meanwhile, Jimin linked McDo with his high school days.

He shared that during his long commute and with a low-budget, he would always make sure to stop at the fast food diner.

“There was a McDonald’s at the express bus terminal. So, I would always, always eat there, every day heading to my after-school classes," Jimin added.

Suga, meanwhile, associates the franchise with his family as he was reminded about how his parents used French Fries as a bribe when he was a kid.

The band leader, RM, expressed that until now, he still cannot believe that their signature purple packaging will now be part of their favorite go-to fast-food chain.

“I still can’t believe that we have this purple packaging and our name on it. We truly have so many memories and connections, mentally or physically, so many connections with McDonald’s. We are so honored and happy, and we are lovin’ it," RM said.

On June 18, the BTS Meal – 10-piece chicken nuggets, medium fries, medium Coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces – will be available in the Philippines.

Related: Light it up like dynamite: 'BTS Meal' to hit Philippines starting June 18

Philippine customers can enjoy the artists’ go-to favorites in stores via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru and delivery.

BTS, a seven-member group composed of Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook, is among the biggest pop groups in the world today. Since debuting in South Korea in 2013, they’ve broken chart and streaming records internationally. — Video from McDonald's Philippines

RELATED: McDonald’s x BTS collab kicks off with exclusive merch drop