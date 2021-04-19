CHINESE NEW YEAR
Light it up like dynamite: 'BTS Meal' to hit Philippines starting June 18
From left: Global pop icons BTS; promo photo for the new BTS Meal
Spotify, McDonald's/Released

(Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 10:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Korean-inspired meals, fast food chain McDonald's announced today its new collaboration with 21st century global pop icons, BTS.

This one-of-a-kind menu “tour” will arrive in the Philippines on June 18, 2021, when customers can enjoy the band’s signature order at participating restaurants nationwide. The BTS Meal includes:

  • a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
  • medium World Famous Fries
  • medium Coca-Cola
  • Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from the fast food chain's South Korea franchise.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” says BIGHIT Music, label of BTS.

Since 2013, BTS has topped music charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages.

Over the next few months, BTS fans everywhere will find themselves that much closer to their favorite artists because for the first time since the fast food chain launched its celebrity signature orders program in the US last year, the BTS Meal will be available globally in nearly 50 countries. 

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald’s - even international superstars like BTS,” said Oliver Rabatan, McDonald’s Philippines Marketing & Channels Head. “This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in the Philippines starting June.”

The Philippines master franchise holder, Dr. George T. Yang, opened the fast food chain's first store in Morayta, Manila in 1981. Since then, the brand in the Philippines has been a strong and relevant player in the country’s quick service restaurant industry, having grown a store network of over 655 across the country. 

The new BTS Meal should include the Pinoy snack "Dynamite," don't you think? — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

