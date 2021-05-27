







































































 




   







   















McDonaldâ€™s x BTS collab kicks off with exclusive merch drop
Today, McDonald's is offering up yet another way to celebrate its much anticipated collab with BTS through show-stopping merch line on the Weverse Shop app. 
Starting June 18, Philippine customers can also enjoy the pop icons’ favorite meal at McDonald’s



MANILA, Philippines — We’re counting down the days until the BTS Meal arrives at McDonald’s! The band’s signature order—featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea—will be available in Philippine restaurants on June 18. But in the meantime, let's kick off the fun early.



Today, McDonald’s Philippines is offering up yet another way to celebrate this much anticipated collab with a show-stopping merch line on the Weverse Shop app.



This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals.



Whether it’s the McDonald’s fry box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, or the marriage of BTS purple with McDonald’s red and gold, these designs are the perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands.



Get all this by downloading the Weverse Shop app and creating an account.



“We know our customers and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in the Philippines, and we’re thrilled that the collaboration is less than a month away,” Oliver Rabatan, McDonald’s Philippines Marketing and Channels head, said.



“We couldn’t be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal and sporting their favorite pieces from the exclusive merch line," Rabatan continued.



 McDonald’s is also introducing a new commercial featuring the band’s new single, “Butter,” on the heels of its chart-topping release last week. You can tune in to watch the ad here: bit.ly/BTSMealPHFilm.



Philippine customers can order the BTS Meal in stores via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru, and via McDelivery starting on June 18. With the BTS Meal coming to nearly 50 markets globally, customers worldwide will soon be enjoying the artists’ go-to McDonald’s favorites.



 



Follow McDonald’s Philippines on  Facebook and Twitter to get all the latest updates and see the full list of participating markets and dates for meal availability. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

